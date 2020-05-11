The spread of COVID-19 continues to spread in Latin America, where the number of deaths from the coronavirus exceeded 18,500, according to the NBC News count.

The most impacted countries continue to be Brazil (155,939 cases and 10,627 deaths), whose authorities have not stopped minimizing the severity of the pandemic despite the dramatic situation in some states, followed by Peru (61,847 cases and 1,714 deaths) and Ecuador ( 28,818 cases and 1,704 deaths).

BRAZIL BECOMES THE SIXTH COUNTRY IN THE WORLD WITH THE MOST DEATHS

On Saturday, Brazil rose to sixth place in the countries with the most deaths, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France, overcoming the barrier of 10,000 deaths less than two months after the first confirmation registered on March 17.

The South American giant, with 210 million inhabitants, reached 10,627 deaths after adding another 730 daily, while the number of infected now stands at 155,939.

The data confirms the accelerated expansion of the pandemic: in just 10 days the figures doubled in the country, which registered 5,901 deaths on April 30.

As the crisis hits Brazil, its president Jair Bolsonaro insists on downplaying it with gestures considered frivolous, such as a jet ski ride this Saturday.

Given the scenario, Congress and the Supreme Court have decreed three-day official mourning, while the Brazilian president has not yet officially ruled on the mark reached.

CHILE RECORDS THE WORST DAY OF CONTACTS

Chile recorded this Sunday the day so far with the greatest increase in infections by coronavirus, with 1,647 new cases, and reached 28,866 positives for COVID-19 in full increase in the trend this week, according to health authorities.

The undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga, said that of the totality of confirmed cases in Chile, 13,112 have already recovered from the disease and 15,438 are considered active cases.

In addition, the health authority noted that in the last 24 hours there were eight deaths from coronavirus in Chile and the total number increased to 312 deaths since the first case in the country was registered on March 3.

Regarding the health system situation, the undersecretary stated that 565 people are hospitalized in intensive care units, of which 470 need the use of mechanical ventilators and 87 of them remain in critical condition.

The Government of Chile reported weeks ago that it was going to give patients who had overcome the disease a card that accredited them as cured of COVID-19, a measure that they planned to implement starting next week, but that they suspended, according to informed this Sunday the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich.

The reason was, as confirmed by the minister, that it could generate a kind of “hateful discrimination” between people who have it, considered free to catch it, and those who do not.

For this reason, the head of the health portfolio added that patients considered cured of the disease will instead receive a COVID-19 discharge card that accredits them as healed.

ARGENTINA: THERE ARE ALREADY 300 DEAD

The number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Argentina reached 300 this Saturday, adding seven new deaths in the last 24 hours, while the total number of cases rose to 5,776, health authorities reported.

The Ministry of Health specified that 165 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 86% of them detected in the Argentine capital and in the province of Buenos Aires.

These figures confirm the trend of recent weeks, in which most of the new cases were confirmed in the so-called Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which encompasses the city and the populous urban cordon that surrounds it, corresponding to the province of Buenos Aires, a region inhabited by some thirteen million inhabitants.

In this area the authorities registered 3,857 of the 5,776 confirmed cases so far throughout the country.

For this reason, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, announced on Friday the extension of the quarantine due to the pandemic until May 24, but there will be a greater progressive reopening of activities throughout the country except Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, main focuses of coronavirus infections.

The health portfolio launched the Detect program, a strategic testing device for coronaviruses in the territory, in vulnerable neighborhoods of the city of Buenos Aires, and the percentage of positivity found in the last three days in two slums of the capital exceeded 60%, he said. the official.

PARAGUAY

For its part, Paraguay announced 126 positive cases on Saturday, one of the highest numbers so far, registering a total of 689 infections.

Of these 126 cases, 124 are from neighboring Brazil “in mandatory quarantine in shelters,” according to the social networks of the Paraguayan Ministry of Health. The deceased remained at 10.

The report details that 10 patients are hospitalized, six more than this Friday, while 3 received the medical discharge, one less than the day before, bringing the number of people who beat COVID-19 to 155.

The Paraguayan government adopted measures to stop the advance of the coronavirus a few days after the first case was detected, on March 7, in a young man who was returning from a work trip to Ecuador.

BOLIVIA

Bolivia has reported 114 deaths and 2,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This Sunday marks the last day of the rigid quarantine to start from Monday a “dynamic” in which the governments and municipalities will be responsible for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in addition to establishing some flexibility of activities.

“The responsibility to open certain places, to give greater mobility, more work, (to) squeeze in others, lies with the municipal governments and the departmental governments,” interim Minister of Government (Interior), Arturo Murillo, told the media, at a press conference in Cochabamba.

Murillo mentioned that the Bolivian population is “learning to coexist with the disease” and that the dynamic quarantine, which establishes the progressive normalization of activities based on the degree of risk in the jurisdictions, will prevent the number of those infected from “shooting up.”

Last Thursday the Ministry of Health published a study that classified high, medium and moderate risk municipalities, according to epidemiological and population variables. This assessment determined that of the 339 municipal jurisdictions, 68 are in the high risk of contagion category, 152 in medium risk, while the rest are moderate.

MEXICO

For its part, Mexico continues to add infections and deaths, but for the moment without sudden increases. However, experts say that the new cases could skyrocket at any time as the controversy between the government and the opposition grows over the real numbers of the pandemic.

On Saturday night, the country registered more than 33,400 cases with at least 3,353 deaths and, being on the eve of Mother’s Day, the authorities exhorted the population, with all possible forcefulness, to avoid the celebrations to avoid the multiplication of infections.

“Tomorrow, May 10, we take care of mothers and grandmothers because they are moments of maximum risk,” said Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell.

On Saturday, the institute that includes public hospitals for officials acknowledged in a statement that during the week of April 28 to May 5, the “General Ignacio Zaragoza” center – one of the largest in Mexico City_, exceeded its capacity corpses and had to rent a refrigerator truck to preserve them.

According to the press release, at that stage of the pandemic, “the funeral homes, for reasons of work overload, took up to three days to remove the bodies” from the hospital that serves two of the most affected areas of the large city, the neighborhood. from Iztapalapa, and the suburb of Nezahualcóyotl, both east of the Mexican capital.

The institute indicated that the situation has already been resolved and did not offer figures on how many bodies accumulated there.

WARNING THAT THE PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO ACCELERATE

The Pan American Health Organization on Tuesday warned countries, where several have begun to relax containment measures, that the spread of the new coronavirus will continue to accelerate in Latin America in the coming weeks and urged countries in the region not to rush into lift social distancing measures.

Carissa Etienne, director of the agency, explained in a videoconference that there are many areas in the region where the number of cases is doubling in a few days. He cited Brazil, Ecuador, Chile and Mexico as examples.

“This is a worrying indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries,” he said. “They should implement all available public health measures” that include examinations, follow-up of patient contacts, and isolation of positive cases.

WHO Executive Director for Humanitarian Emergencies, Mike Ryan, said in the face of the so-called new normal that “the departure must be done with great caution and this can lead to major changes in our lives until we get an effective vaccine and treatment.”

“We must admit that the current situation is something that will continue to accompany us, it will be very difficult, and now that some countries have begun to relax measures, this gives hope to those who are entering” the most virulent phases of the pandemic, he said.

ECONOMIC SUPPORT

Faced with the health crisis and its impact on finances, several countries have turned to aid, such as Ecuador, which obtained approval from the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) for two loans, one to respond to the health emergency and another to mitigate the economic impact caused by COVID-19, and which in total would amount to about $ 400 million.

On the other hand, Bolivia will receive from the World Bank (WB) $ 170 million dollars to strengthen the response capacity of the health system to the outbreak of COVID-19, through the restructuring of the Health Services Networks project.

“We know that this moment is very complex and an immediate response is required to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, we have made available to the country rapid and efficient support to meet the most urgent needs with a view to protecting the population. more vulnerable, “said the director of the World Bank for Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru, Marianne Fay, in a statement.

Trump offers help to Peru in the face of COVID-19

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, offered help this Saturday to his Peruvian counterpart, Martín Vizcarra, to face the pandemic and praised the “courage” and “firmness” of the Peruvian people to stop the contagion of COVID-19, the White House reported in a statement.

The two leaders spoke on the phone this Saturday and, during the call, Trump acknowledged “the immense challenge that Peru faces regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and praised the courage and firmness of the Peruvian people in their determination to reduce the incidence of the virus in his country”.

In addition, the US president offered “assistance to support Peru’s medical needs,” according to the White House, which did not offer further details on what kind of aid was offered to Peru and whether Vizcarra accepted the offer.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, the United States has offered more than 900 million international aid to 120 countries, businesses and civil society organizations, according to figures from the State Department, which has not specified which nations have received its assistance.

