Chilean Health Minister Jaime Mañalich released new figures on the progress of the coronavirus in the country on Sunday, reporting a record of 6,405 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected in Chile to 134,150 people .

Mañalich also reported that, on the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), 653 deaths will be added to the total of deaths in Chile related to COVID-19.

These additional deaths would date from the period of time between March 3 last (first case registered in the southern country) to Sunday June 7.

Apart from this data, there are the 96 deceased who were registered this Sunday in the last report prepared by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding patients who are hospitalized, the Minister of Health said that there are 1,336 people who are connected to mechanical ventilators, 372 of them in critical condition.

As for the numbers related to the country’s hospital capacity, the minister noted that there are 328 mechanical ventilators available, while the 130 medical residences arranged throughout the territory total 11,812 spaces.

New quarantines

This Sunday the health authority met with President Sebastián Piñera, an appointment in which apparently the decision was made to implement, from Tuesday June 9 to at least Friday 12, quarantines for the mining city of Calama (1,500 kilometers north of Santiago) and the porteña San Antonio (located 115 kilometers west of the capital).

Likewise, Mañalich assured that the controls at the sanitary customs office that monitors the flow of people between the metropolitan region (where the Chilean capital is located) and the neighboring region of Valparaíso will be “tightened”.

After being asked whether President Piñera spoke about an eventual extension of the state of catastrophe at this Sunday’s meeting, the secretary of state assured the press that “the matter was not discussed” and reiterated that the decision is a matter that goes beyond the health field.

It should be remembered that the state of constitutional exception allows the implementation of the curfew that has been in force in the country since March 22 and whose duration of 90 days would expire in less than 2 more weeks.

With the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and in comparison with the figures documented by Johns Hopkins University, Chile continues to remain in third place in Latin America as the country with the most cases of coronavirus, being surpassed by Peru and Brazil.