Chile reaches the quarterfinals of the Copa América

CUIABÁ.

The Chile’s national team signed on Monday its presence in the quarterfinals of the Copa América in Brazil 2021 by drawing 1-1 with its counterpart from Uruguay on the third date of Group A, a result that gives Celeste oxygen after making their debut losing to Messi’s Argentina.

Eduardo Vargas (27) and Luis Suárez (67) scored the goals at the Pantanal Arena, where La Roja was focused despite the incident involving several players last Thursday when they violated the sanitary protocol of the tournament with the presence of a hairdresser in the concentration hotel in Cuiabá (center).

With this result, Chile reached five points, enough to secure a place in the next phase of the tournament, while Uruguay added its first point in two games and ended a streak of four straight games without scoring goals this year.

The Thursday, in development of the fourth date of Group A, Uruguay will play its remains against Bolivia in Cuiabá, while Chile will face Paraguay in Brasilia. Messi’s Argentina will rest.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.