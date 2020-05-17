Chile is consolidated as the fourth Latin American country with the highest number of infections by COVID-19, being surpassed by Mexico, Peru and Brazil

The authorities of the Chilean Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that in the last 24 hours there were 29 deaths, a record number of daily deaths from the COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 450, while with 2,353 new detected cases, the infections already total 43 thousand 781.

Of the new cases reported2,274 correspond to patients with symptoms, while the remaining 329 would be asymptomatic.

Regarding the number of patients who are connected to mechanical ventilation, the Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks, Arturo Zúñiga, it numbered 624 people. Of these, 131 would be in critical condition.

Regarding available fans, the authority assured that there are 569 appliances and that 91 percent of the critical beds in the Metropolitan region they are busy.

About the number of exams PCR that have been administered, the undersecretary Zúñiga reported that 13 thousand 171 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of PCR tests taken in the country to 363 thousand 496.

This is a figure that places us in the first place of the countries of the region“Zúñiga said in reference to the number of tests nationwide that have been implemented.

When asked about the possibility that the national public account for June 1 will be telematic, the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, replied: “I have no information and it is not for our portfolio to pronounce on that matter“, Leaving the mystery of the future of the event that year after year is headed by the President of Chile in Congress.

The concern arises after two Chilean senators have been diagnosed with coronavirus, which forced ministers from the portfolios of Finance, Social Development and Secretary General of the Presidency to test themselves, as well as the president himself Sebastián Piñera, who gave negative.

The capital of Chile, which houses more than 40 percent of the Chilean population, has been totally paralyzed since Friday night in a quarantine that seeks curb the notable rise in the daily cases and deaths that have been registered in the last days.

According to data from the American Johns Hopkins University, with 43 thousand 781 total cases, Chile is consolidated as the fourth Latin American country with the highest number of infections, being surpassed by Mexico, Peru and Brazil, which is the focus of the pandemic in the region.

