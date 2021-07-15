Chile raises rate as recovery and inflation increase

(Bloomberg) – Chile became the latest emerging market to raise interest rates on Wednesday, as government stimulus and an efficient covid-19 vaccination program fuel growth and threaten to increase inflation by above the target range.

The bank’s board, led by its president, Mario Marcel, raised the overnight rate by a quarter of a point to 0.75%, as expected by 15 of the 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. This is the first increase in borrowing costs since January 2019.

Council members saw the conditions for a “gradual” withdrawal of the monetary stimulus, according to a statement accompanying today’s decision. Even so, “starting from one of the most expansionary levels among comparable economies, the Board anticipates that the MPR will be below its neutral value throughout the two-year policy horizon.”

The South American nation joined a group of countries like Mexico, Brazil and Turkey that tightened their monetary policy to fight inflation. The central bank forecasts that the economy will grow as much as 9.5% this year and that inflation will exceed the target range of 2-4% for the first time since 2016 as fiscal stimulus, supply bottlenecks and Rising commodity costs raise prices.

“We expect a rapid recovery in activity in the short term, driven by strong stimuli and a favorable external environment,” economists at Itaú Unibanco SA, including Joao Pedro Buchamar, wrote in a note before the bank’s decision. “We see year-end inflation at 4%, with interannual rates close to 5% during the second half of the year. The risks of our call are tilted higher. “

While emerging markets have begun to tighten their monetary policy, higher-than-expected inflation in the United States has also complicated the Federal Reserve’s debate over how soon the stimulus might begin to cut.

One reason for Chile’s rebound in growth is its successful vaccination program. The country has fully vaccinated about 60% of its population against the coronavirus, more than wealthier nations like the US and the UK, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Such advances have fueled optimism that virus restrictions will be further relaxed in the coming months.

