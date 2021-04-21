Chile prioritizes second dose of vaccines amid fears over protection and supply

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, Apr 21 (Reuters) – Chile is changing its vaccination strategy to prioritize second doses, slowing down new applications due to slowing supplies and data showing little protection from a single dose of the injection of Sinovac, the leader in its Bell.

The Andean nation has had one of the leading programs in the world applying more than 13 million injections and by Monday there were about 2 million left in its deposits, according to official figures.

Currently, inoculation centers work with a weekly average of 153,000 vaccines per day, well below March levels, while aiming to reach 15 million people and generate herd immunity by mid-year.

That means vaccinating 2.3 million more people with a second dose of Sinovac or Pfizer, and inoculating another 7.3 million people.

However, in recent days, according to Reuters witnesses, vaccination centers in the capital ran out of doses of both vaccines, turning away people seeking immunization or being asked to wait several hours for more to arrive.

More than 200,000 Pfizer injections and a first batch of 800,000 AstraZeneca that Chile will receive from the COVAX vaccine alliance were yet to arrive, the government said.

Beyond that, Chile is working on agreements to keep availability for its plan open.

The country remains to receive 700,000 more than a 14.2 million order for Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, which helped fuel its mass inoculation campaign that it launched in February.

Just under 8 million more than a 10 million supply pact agreed with Pfizer-BioNtech are yet to come. The government has said that most of it will be delivered before the end of September, but does not have an exact delivery date.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said the country follows a strict inoculation schedule, according to age groups, to make sure it doesn’t run out of supplies.

“I think you have to keep calm. We have lots of agreements, with many companies and the vaccines will continue to arrive,” said Paris.

Chile, which vaccinated up to 430,000 people per day in March, reaches 50.9% of the target population of 15 million people with the first dose and 35.6% with both.

However, the country was marred by a second wave of the virus that arrived in March with the end of the southern hemisphere summer holidays and more contagious strains from the UK and Brazil. Currently, the capital Santiago and parts of the country are under strict quarantine, with around 7,000 new cases every day.

“MUCH MORE SERIOUS”

Unlike nations that widen the gap between the first and second doses to provide protection to more people, Paris said Chile would now prioritize the administration of second doses over the first.

The country aims to administer 760,000 this week, due to evidence that a single dose of Sinovac provided little protection.

Chile last week published its own analysis of the effectiveness of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine in its population, which showed an effectiveness in the first dose of only 16% against infection and 36% to prevent hospitalization.

“If we do not place the second dose, the situation will be much more serious,” he said.

In comparison, the risk of infection was reduced by 80% two weeks or more after the first injection of Pfizer / BioNTech, according to US authorities.

In addition to the first batch of AstraZeneca, the minister said, Chile signed an agreement to purchase 1.8 million doses of the single-injection CanSino vaccine.

Rodrigo Yáñez, deputy minister for International Economic Relations in charge of purchasing vaccines, told Reuters on Friday that the swift campaign made Chile an “attractive springboard” for manufacturers to test their products, and he was confident that supplies would be maintained. .

He said Chile was pressuring Sinovac to deliver another 4 million vaccines, and that the first of 4 million doses purchased from AstraZeneca should start arriving in May.

He also reported that Chile was also talking with Sinopharm and India about the acquisition of its Covaxin vaccine, and was in “advanced” talks with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment on Sputnik V to buy 5 million doses for delivery this year or next. .

“We were planning to have different vaccines gradually coming in and out, Pfizer will be more frequent in the program, we will see AstraZeneca and more vaccines should arrive, given the discussions we have. We are confident and positive about reaching herd immunity by the end of the year,” he commented. .

(Report by Aislinn Laing, edited by Bill Berkrot, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)