Chile of the Copa América: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/14/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

Argentina debuts this Monday at the Copa de América. And he does it before a national team like Chile, one of the most prominent in South America. It will be the first match of group B, in which they will also have to face Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The Albiceleste team appears as one of the favorites along with Brazil, which is the twentieth champion of the Copa América. The team led by Scaloni has come a long way in recent editions, but has not managed to win the trophy for 27 years. Lionel Messi, explained to the media of the national team what it would mean to achieve the title: “My biggest dream is to get a title with this shirt. I was very close several times. It didn’t happen, but I’ll keep trying. I will always fight for that dream“.

🏆 # CopaAmérica 🎙️ Lionel Messi: “We have been doing things well but we need a victory. It is always important to start with the three points because it gives you peace of mind. We know it is difficult, but hopefully we can achieve it.” pic.twitter.com/CsigP2pStS – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 13, 2021

They have even lost four finals in recent years, in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2015. Now, andThe coach has opted for young footballers, that provide speed against the most veteran players who still live in the national team. Starting with a victory against the 2015 and 2016 champion would be very important for the Argentines, who continue to fight for a title with the albiceleste, and with Messi as the leader of the national team. It would be the first for the Barça footballer with the national team.

When is Argentina – Chile played?

The matches will be played this Monday, June 14, at 11:00 p.m.

Where to see Argentina – Chile?

The meeting can be seen on the regional channel of Galicia -TVG-. He is the only one who has confirmed that he will broadcast the America’s Cup. You can also follow the news of the championship through the Sport website