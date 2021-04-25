Chile, Mexico and Pausini compete in an unusual Oscar – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas



‘The mole agent’ from Chile, a trio of mexican sound engineers and the music star Laura Pausini They will compete in Oscars like no other on Sunday night, when many could make history in a show adapted to times of pandemic.

The ceremony of the Academy Awards, in its 93rd edition, will air on ABC from the Union Station train station in Los Angeles instead of the usual Dolby Theater. There will be no host or live audience, candidates will not have to wear face masks (They have been quarantined and have undergone COVID tests), and unlike other awards such as the Golden Globes there will be no speeches via Zoom; Those who could not travel will be connected via satellite from different established international centers.

There will be a red carpet, but only with a handful of media outlets in place. A pre-recorded show featuring performances by the five best song nominees including Pausini and Diane Warren with ‘Io sì’ from ‘Life before Yes’ will also air on ABC. Subscribers will also be able to watch the ceremony on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, FuboTV and ABC.com.

The producers of the gala, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, promise a more movie-like show, shot at 24 frames per second instead of the typical 30 and with a ‘cast’ of presenters that includes Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno, and Zendaya.

WILL THAT BE ENOUGH TO AVOID AN EARLY HEAVY DROP IN RATINGS?

With most cinemas closed, the current nominated smaller and more modest films broadcast primarily on streaming services did not arouse the same interest as past mega-productions. And last year’s Oscar broadcast, in which ‘Parasite’ (‘Parasites’) triumphed, had already registered its lowest audience rating: 23.6 million viewers in the United States, according to the Nielsen company.

Netflix dominates the list of nominees this year with 36 nominations, including David Fincher’s ‘Mank’, a black and white drama about ‘Citizen Kane’ writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. The service has yet to It has won the Oscar for best picture, and it could do so with Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’.

But the favorite for the award seems to be ‘Nomadland’ by Chloé Zhao, a contemplative study of a traveling woman (Frances McDormand) in the American West. It would be one of the lowest-budget films to pull it off: With a cast of mostly non-professional actors, it cost a mere $ 5 million.

Zhao is also the favorite in the Best Directing category, which for the first time includes two female filmmakers. The other is Emerald Fennell for the scathing revenge drama ‘Promising Young Woman’ (‘Beautiful revenge’). Zhao, of Asian descent, would be only the second woman to be recognized with the award in nearly a century of Oscars after Kathryn Bigelow for ‘The Hurt Locker’ in 2010 and the first woman of color.

History could also be made in the acting categories. If the winners of the Academy Awards coincide with those of the Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards, Chadwick Boseman would win for best actor and Viola Davis for best actress, both for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’s’ (‘ The mother of the blues’); Yuh-Jung Youn as best supporting actress for ‘Minari’ and Daniel Kaluuya as best supporting actor for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (‘Judas and the black messiah’). It would be the first time that all the award-winning actors have been of color, a major change after recent years of criticism by some (hash) OscarTanBlancos ((hash) OscarsSoWhite).

Boseman, whose victory seems certain, would be the third actor to receive an Oscar posthumously, after Peter Finch and Heath Ledger.

The best actress award is the one that seems least certain. Davis, winner of an Oscar for ‘Fences’ (‘Barriers’) of 2016, faces the biggest competition from Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’) and McDormand, already awarded with two Academy Awards.

Pausini, nominated for the first time, and Warren, for 12th, could make history with the first song in Italian to receive the Oscar for best original song, after having triumphed at the Golden Globes.

Of Latinamerica, ‘The mole agent’ by Chilean Maite Alberdi, a moving story about an octogenarian hired as a rookie spy to investigate whether a client’s mother is mistreated in the asylum, is measured by the award for the best documentary. And three Mexican engineers Carlos Cortés, Jaime Baksht and Michelle Couttolenc compete for the best sound award for their work for ‘Sound of Metal’, a film about a heavy metal drummer who is losing his hearing. , whose sound mix they made in the field, in the Mexican state of Morelos.

Although mainstream studios postponed their 2020 big releases due to the pandemic, a couple of prominent films could still win awards on Sunday. Pixar’s ‘Soul’ is likely to win the award for best animated film, and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ for best visual effects.

Once the pandemic passes, Hollywood and the Oscars may not be the same again. As WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar put it when announcing plans to stream studio premieres, citing a famous dialogue from ‘The Wizard of Oz’: ‘We’re not in Kansas anymore.’

Source: Excelsior