Chile will maintain the distribution of previously announced “immunity certificates” for recovered COVID-19 patients, despite a warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that there is no evidence of recoveries to be protected against a second coronavirus infection.

Paula Daza, undersecretary of the Chilean Ministry of Health, told reporters on Sunday that, while many uncertainties remain about the global pandemic, the evidence points to a reduced risk after a first coronavirus attack.

“One of the things we know is that a person who has lived with the disease is less likely to get sick again,” said Daza. She also said that certifying this status is the “goal of the COVID-19 card that is being prepared and will soon be delivered” to patients.

The World Health Organization on Saturday warned governments against issuing “immunity passports” to infected people, as there is no guarantee of this supposed immunity.

The United Nations agency said that issuing the certificates could inspire false confidence and increase the risk of spreading the virus. People who have recovered may ignore advice on how to take precautions against the virus, the WHO warned.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection,” the document said.

Daza clarified on Sunday that the certificates that Chile planned to issue do not attest to immunity.

“It is very important, and I want to reiterate, that we are not talking about an immunity card,” she said.

But Chile’s top health official, Jaime Manalich, said in early April that those who recovered from the coronavirus represented a population immune to the coronavirus and unable to transmit it.

He said those with a medical discharge certificate would be “released from all types of quarantine or restrictions, specifically because they can help their communities enormously, since they pose no risks”.

Asked about this contradiction, Daza did not respond.

Chile has confirmed 13,331 cases of coronavirus and 189 deaths since the local outbreak began in early March.

