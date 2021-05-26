Chile leverages on the blockchain to boost green copper

(Bloomberg) – Chile is rolling out a blockchain-based platform to track renewable energy, giving miners in the world’s largest copper producer more chances to show off their green credentials to buyers.

The National Electricity Coordinator, CEN, started a program called Renova to track each megawatt hour of renewable energy from its generation to its consumption. By recording this data on the blockchain, the goal is to ensure that end users receive the clean energy they paid for.

Although global electrification is driving demand for the metal used in cables, mining companies are also under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon emissions. Producers such as BHP Group and Anglo American Plc are sourcing renewable energy for their mines in Chile, where the solar and wind industries are booming.

“This platform makes it possible to quickly enable an accreditation that it is green copper,” said the president of CEN, Juan Carlos Olmedo, in an interview.

The platform will play a role in Chile’s efforts to be carbon neutral by 2050, Olmedo said. Without a centralized registry, there is a risk that generators will sell duplicate contracts or that certificates will be counted twice, which would mean that less clean energy would be used than anticipated.

CEN already has real-time access to energy generation and consumption data. He is now inviting companies to report the renewable energy contracts they have purchased so that the data can be fed into the blockchain, which will help ensure that megawatt hours are delivered to their recipients.

For mining companies, the platform is one more tool to meet sustainability goals. Industry giants have begun to consider green hydrogen, which is made by extracting gas from water using electrolyzers powered by wind and solar energy, as a substitute for diesel. Over time, Renova will be able to issue certificates that verify that the hydrogen purchased is actually green, Olmedo said.

“The granular traceability and audit histories that blockchain can support are especially useful for companies working towards zero-emission targets,” said Amanda Ahl, a BloombergNEF analyst who focuses on emerging technologies for the energy sector. “This can be part of the solution that ensures that companies’ sustainable goals are in place by verifying emission reduction claims.”

