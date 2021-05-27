Chile will use blockchain technology to track the use and flow of energy that is created through renewable mechanisms.

The new technology is called Renova, which was developed by Chile’s National Electric Coordinator, CEN.

The world is developing more and more electronic devices, which use copper for their construction.

Chile has large amounts of copper mined by some of the world’s largest mining conglomerates, including BHP Group and Anglo American Plc.

Blockchain in Chile

An innovative step into the future is that These mining operations rely on renewable energy to produce raw materials.

With Renova, the government and other stakeholders aim to demonstrate that mining is truly energy efficient by using renewable energy.

This not only boosts the mining industry that employs the South American country, but also

Implementing green initiatives

BloombergNEF analyst Amanda Ahl believes that Renova can be scaled and used by many companies that want to improve green initiatives:

“The granular traceability and audit trails that blockchain can support are especially useful for companies that are working towards net zero goals. This can be a part of the solution that ensures that corporate sustainability goals are on track by verifying emission reduction claims. “

Real-time data is already available to CEN, however, Renova encourages companies to make their contracts available to the governing body. This ensures that data, such as megawatt hours, is reported.

In early May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that energy audits of large Bitcoin (BTC) miners could help resolve the debate on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

A recent study by ARK Invest showed how Bitcoin would have behaved in different market conditions, if renewable energy had fueled its mining.

The post Chile implements blockchain to track renewable energy use was first seen on BeInCrypto.