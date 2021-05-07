Chile gives copper bulls another reason to applaud

(Bloomberg) – A bill to dramatically increase taxes in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, threatens to stifle future production and fuel the metal’s rally.

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies approved on Thursday a measure that would introduce progressive taxes on copper sales, which could generate a total charge of more than 80%, or nearly double that of neighboring Peru and parts of Canada. This is of great importance, given that Chile represents more than a quarter of the world’s supply and the growing concern that there was already about the supply difficulties that will be generated to satisfy the demand in a world that is becoming electrified, hungry for cables.

The measure, which would take effect in 2024, has yet to be approved by the Senate and could be blocked by the government in court. But if successful, it could stall investments in a country where low-grade mature deposits need a lot of spending just to maintain production levels of about 5.7 million tonnes a year.

“This, at the very least, would delay any new capacity, extending the long time it takes to start a new mine,” said Grant Sporre, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Chile’s production could begin to decline to 5 million tons.”

The tax measure seeks to leverage high copper prices to shore up government coffers amid the country’s efforts to recover from the pandemic. Prices, which rose slightly after the vote in Chile’s Congress, have already exceeded US $ 10,000 per ton to reach their highest level in a decade and, according to Bank of America Corp., could reach US $ 13,000 as inventories decrease.

But there is a risk that the move will kill industry interest in one of the most investor-friendly mining nations.

BTG Pactual analyst César Pérez-Novoa said that, given the high payments to the State, it would be impossible to invest in some assets and, therefore, that limits the number of mines that can generate adequate returns, limiting supply. He added that no miner is going to take risks without seeing a reward.

