Chile experiences the greatest change in rate outlook in one year

(Bloomberg) – Chile’s interest rate market has suffered the kind of convulsions not seen since the early stages of the covid crisis, as inflation accelerates and the economy comes alive again, putting pressure on the central bank to raise rates.

Investors estimate that the key rate, which currently stands at 0.5% and tends to move in multiples of 25 basis points, will rise to 0.69% in one month. In three months, the market expects the rate to be 1.05%, higher than the 0.75% it discounted at the end of last month.

The change came when the central bank projected this month that the economy will expand 9.5% this year, up from the previous estimate of 6% -7%. At the same time, he predicted that inflation will reach 4.4%, which would be the fastest pace in five years and would be above the target range of 2% -4%. The dynamism of the economy makes it necessary to “recalibrate” monetary policy, said the central bank on June 9, when it kept the key rate at 0.5%.

And if that wasn’t enough, central bank president Mario Marcel told Bloomberg a week later that the country’s output gap is closing faster than expected and that Chile is experiencing inflationary pressure from oil and gas costs. transport.

“They gave a very clear signal of their policy, and they only give those kinds of signals when increases are imminent,” said Mario Castro, a strategist at BBVA in New York. “That, plus the growth and inflation revisions they made for this year and next, explains why they want to start rising soon.”

The swaps indicate that some traders expect the rate hike cycle to begin at the next monetary policy committee meeting on July 14.

Changes are also not limited to the very short end of the swap curve. The “belly” has also risen in the face of a prolonged tightening cycle, especially as the Federal Reserve has shown a more expansive stance. Two-year Chamber swaps have risen 32 basis points since Marcel’s remarks, bringing the June increase to 54 basis points, the largest movement since the start of the global pandemic in March 2020.

The pressure for Chile to raise rates is also growing as other emerging markets begin to tighten their monetary policy. Brazil raised its key rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% on Wednesday, increasing the attractiveness of the carry trade and adding pressure to the Chilean peso.

Colombia and Mexico are likely to follow suit in the coming months as the world economy recovers from the pandemic.

The growing differential between Chilean rates and those of their peers is one of the factors behind the recent weakness of the peso, the emerging market currency that has had the worst performance in the last month after the Peruvian sol. This may start to affect inflation if policy makers allow it to fall much further.

“The rapid increase in fiscal stimulus and the anticipation of an even stronger economic rebound as the country fully reopens should prompt the Central Bank to accelerate the pace of increases to 50 basis points in December,” wrote the Bank of America economist. Ana Madeira in a note, in which she also raised the firm’s growth projection for 2021 from 5.9% to 7.4%.

