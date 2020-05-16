Total quarantine decreed in Santiago de Chile 1:43

(CNN Spanish) – This Friday, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported that in the last 24 hours there were 26 new cases, the highest death rate since the pandemic began. In total, 394 deaths are registered.

While the authorities reported 2,502 new confirmed cases of coronaviruses totaling 39,542 infected.

Of the new infections reported, 2,112 correspond to symptomatic cases and 390 to people who did not present symptoms.

In relation to patients cared for in intensive care units (ICU), the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga, reported that there are 711 patients in critical beds, of which 584 are connected to a mechanical ventilator.

The most worrying situation is registered in the metropolitan region of Santiago, where the occupation of these beds has already reached 90%.

Regarding the tests throughout the country, Zuniga pointed out that 16,095 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, totaling 341,512

Bags with corpses in Santiago hospital

The night of this Thursday, through social networks, images were released showing bags containing corpses with labels that said “covid-19” inside the San José Hospital in Santiago de Chile.

The director of the hospital, Luis Escobar explained that all the bodies are found in the pathological anatomy area -morgue- as in any other hospital, but not all correspond to cases of covid-19.

Escobar said that they handle a habitual mortality in 24 hours of between 5 and 7 people, “this has increased in recent days as a result of the cases of covid-19, with a higher number of deaths. Yesterday we had 11, and 5 of them were positive cases of coronavirus ”.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, called on the press to be cautious in the dissemination of information on social networks and also called for “more rigor” when communicating in order to avoid panic in the citizenry.

Regarding the delay in the claim of the bodies, Escobar said that it is due to the restrictions of the quarantines, the difficulty of families to reach the hospital and the deaths that have not been recognized and are kept as unrecognized people.

In this hospital 21 corpses are kept awaiting their transfer. The images were also delivered to CNN by hospital officials, requesting a source reservation.

Santiago Cemetery digs graves

The director of the Santiago General Cemetery, Raschid Saud, confirmed to local media that they are digging nearly a thousand new graves to prepare for the attack of the coronavirus.

However, the authority ruled out that this was due to an order from the Ministry of Health.

“I start by denying that there is an order from any instance of the government requesting graves, that is totally false, it is not effective, we have not been asked for any graves,” said Saud.

