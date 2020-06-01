Chile reported on Sunday its highest death toll from COVID-19 to exceed 1,000 since the start of the pandemic in early March, while several Latin American countries are preparing for greater flexibility in their quarantines starting Monday, despite that the contagion curve continues to rise in the region.

The total death toll in Chile stood at 1,054, while the total number of infections so far climbed to 99,688 with the 4,830 new cases reported on the day. The number of daily positives continues to be high despite the fact that the city of Santiago and its surroundings have been under total quarantine for more than two weeks.

One of the deaths that caught the attention on Sunday was that of an 86-year-old person who perished in the bathroom of a building shared with at least 15 others in the Macul district of Santiago, awaiting the result of a COVID test. -19.

“Today we have 90 sanitary residences and we are going to double in the coming days to be able to isolate all those COVID-19 people who do not have the adequate conditions to be able to carry out an isolation,” said Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, your daily report.

This time the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, was not criticized in the new cases, much criticized in recent days for statements in a television interview in which he stated that he was not aware of the level of overcrowding and poverty in some areas of Santiago. .

Although the Chilean authorities have made a notable effort to carry out a large number of daily tests – 19,120 in the last 24 hours and a total of 582,440 to date – the weak point for many experts has been the traceability and isolation of positive cases. , which are complicated in many cases by socio-economic factors.

Hospital occupancy at the national level was approaching the limit. New mechanical ventilators are expected to arrive in the next few days in Chile, where patients have also been transferred from the Metropolitan Region to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Bolivia announced on the day that it reached its highest peak with 861 infections in one day, as it prepares to ease quarantine since Monday in eight of the ten largest cities after 71 days.

Public transport and a large part of commercial and labor activities will be reopened, as will domestic flights, internal land travel and religious services, as approved by the government. Parks and entertainment activities will remain closed.

The quarantine will continue in Santa Cruz in the east, the most populous city that concentrates 68% of infections. As of Sunday, the country registered 9,282 positive cases and 310 deaths.

Health authorities anticipated that May would close with 10,000 infections in the most optimistic scenario thanks to the isolation that in recent days was loosened by contempt in informal sectors of the economy.

In Mexico, a few hours after the country moves towards the gradual lack of confidence decreed by the health authorities, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that despite the pain and sadness, it is necessary to continue.

López Obrador prepares to start a tour of the Mexican southeast on the first day of what he himself has described as a new normal despite the fact that the country is experiencing the peak of the pandemic with 90.64 infections and 9,930 deaths

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell asked the population to stay at home for the next few days, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City – with more than 20 million inhabitants and where a good part of the infections are concentrated.

“Especially in the Valley of Mexico, it is imperative that there is no return to public activities in a disorderly and widespread manner,” said López-Gatell.

The country’s capital has only 29% availability of hospital beds, while the State of Mexico 28%.

“This pandemic has filled us with pain, it has covered us in mourning, with sadness, because many Mexicans, human beings, have died, we send all their relatives our deepest condolences, it is a situation of great pain, people known lost their lives”, The president said in a video message from Palenque, in Chiapas.

“We have to continue fighting to save lives and to live in a better society, so despite the sorrows we have to go forward and continue with the transformation of public life in Mexico,” he added.

López Obrador will be in the south of the country inaugurating four sections of the Maya Train, one of the flagship works of his government, with which he hopes to generate 80,000 jobs. The president has been criticized for going on tour when most of the country will continue with measures to restrict mobility.

In Colombia, due to a spike in infections in the Kennedy neighborhood of the capital, Bogotá, Mayor Claudia López made the decision to decree an epidemiological closure for 14 days from Sunday, where only one person per family will be able to go out and stock up of essential products or for medical emergencies.

As of Sunday, the country had reported 29,383 infections and 939 deaths. Bogotá is the city with the most infections, of which Kennedy has 2,439 and 92 deaths.

López pointed out that fighting the coronavirus in the capital is going well “but Kennedy represents almost 30% of the pandemic, which at this moment is reaching too high a speed in that area. If we take care of ourselves, we succeed. ”

In turn, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, reported that 2,767 fans have already been acquired, which will be ready to operate in the next two months. Bogotá will receive 425 devices.

President Iván Duque, decreed a mandatory quarantine until July 1 with 43 exceptions, but this Monday 30% will be reactivated in shopping centers and hairdressing salons.

In Venezuela, the government of Nicolás Maduro confirmed that the first phase of easing the national quarantine begins on Monday, in force since March 16, with the setting of time slots for the partial reactivation of economic, commercial and financial activities. at intervals of five continuous days, followed by the return to “radical quarantine” in the following ten days.

Monitoring and investigations will be maintained “to be aware of any situation that may arise”, taking into consideration that the incubation period for the new coronavirus is estimated to be close to 14 days, said the Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, in a statement.

Through time slots, to avoid crowds, banking activities will be reactivated on Monday, in the construction sector, medical and dental offices, hairdressers, hardware stores, auto parts retail stores, mechanical workshops, technical services of refrigeration and plumbing, as well as industries chemical, textile and footwear.

However, most of the public sector employees and people over 65 and with chronic diseases such as diabetes, among others, are kept in quarantine. Since March 13, when the first two cases were detected in the country, a total of 1,496 people have been infected after confirming 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at 14.

In Latin America there have been more than 870,000 infections and more than 46,000 deaths.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected more than 6 million people and killed more than 369,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on the reports from the governments and health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

