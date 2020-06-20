Is a Covid-19 Vaccine Nearby? 35:05

(CNN Spanish) – The Government of Chile reported this Saturday for the first time the number of deaths attributable to covid-19, which is added to the cases of deaths from confirmed infections, bringing the total of deaths to 7,144 since the pandemic reached this country. .

With this new criterion, the authorities maintain two reports with numbers that may not coincide. The Chief of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Rafael Araos, explained that the figures of the Department of Information Statistics (DEIS) of the Ministry of Health vary from the numbers given in the daily reports of the same agency because they use different criteria.

Araos pointed out that the figure released is made up of 4,075 people whose infections were confirmed with tests to detect the virus (PCR), plus another 3,069 cases that are attributable to the new coronavirus but do not yet have confirmation of the examination. Therefore, he added, the final number could vary.

“In the weekly report of Epidemiology it will be differentiated by columns, the numbers of deaths with and without diagnostic confirmation by PCR and those reported daily. The daily report will continue in the same way that is currently being reported, “said Araos.

On the other hand, the Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza, reported that on the last day there were 5,355 new cases of covid-19 and 202 people died, totaling 236,748 infected and 4,295 deaths since the pandemic came to the country.

Of these new cases reported by the official, 4,564 have symptoms, 418 are asymptomatic and 373 had not been previously reported to the Ministry of Health.

Daza added that there are currently 1,951 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), of whom 416 remain in critical condition. In the country, there are 311 mechanical fans available.

The authorities reported that in the last 24 hours 20,080 examinations were carried out, for a total of 943,593.