Chile defends use of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 amid doubts about efficacy

SANTIAGO, Apr 11 (Reuters) – Chilean authorities on Sunday defended the country’s use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac after a senior official from the Asian country appeared to echo doubts about its efficacy.

Gao Fu, director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference that the country is formally evaluating mixing COVID-19 vaccines as currently available vaccines “do not have very high protection rates.”

He later said in an interview with state media that his comments were “completely misunderstood.”

Available data shows that Chinese vaccines lag behind others, including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of effectiveness, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

The vaccine developed by Sinovac was found to be just over 50% effective in reducing infection in Brazilian clinical trials. A real-world study of vaccination and contagion data from the University of Chile suggested days ago that the vaccine was 54% effective in reducing infection.

Chile paid $ 3.5 million to host a clinical trial of the vaccine and also ordered 60 million doses for its population of 19 million over three years.

The country has relied heavily on Sinovac, along with fewer doses of Pfizer, to implement one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. So far inoculating 4.6 million people with two doses and 7.2 million with one.

Chile also signed supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, but deliveries have not yet materialized due to supply bottlenecks.

On Sunday, Chilean Science Minister Andrés Couve said it was important to focus on the data and the effectiveness of the vaccine to reduce the need for medical treatment, hospitalization or that led to death.

He said that the Chilean Ministry of Health will shortly publish a real-world study on the effectiveness of both vaccines implemented in its population and urged Chileans to continue participating in the vaccination program. Heriberto García, director of the Chilean Public Health Institute that gave the green light to CoronaVac’s emergency deployment, said that people should not pay attention to the headlines.

“The studies of the University (of Chile) and those that the Minsal (Ministry of Health) will take say the same thing: the number of hospitalized and sick has decreased. That is a good path,” he told the local newspaper La Tercera.

(Report by Aislinn Laing. Edited in Spanish by Fabián Cambero)