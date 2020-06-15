Chile’s Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, at the Palacio de La Moneda / Europa Press

The President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, ended this Saturday by convincing himself that it was not sustainable to keep in charge the Minister of Health, his confidence man, Jaime Mañalich. This is the third Cabinet adjustment that the Chilean Executive has made in 10 days and arrives when the pandemic is unleashed, with 3,101 deaths and 167,355 confirmed infections, mainly in Santiago, the capital, according to figures that the Government has reported in Chile.

Piñera removes from his team the doctor who led the strategy against the covid-19 for 102 days in the midst of a deep credibility crisis due to the figures that the Government has reported on the number of deaths. In his replacement, the Chilean president appointed Enrique Paris, former president of the Guild Medical College, a professional who is part of the social roundtable convened by the Administration to face the pandemic. “A new stage is opening in which we must receive the divergent options,” said Paris a few minutes after assuming and calling for dialogue and cooperation.

Mañalich was criticized from different sectors for the quarantine decreed in Santiago since May 15, which has not decreased contagions, which this Saturday added 6,509 new cases. The former minister has been singled out, above all, for the dance of death figures during June of the Ministry of Health, which has produced confusion in public opinion. Earlier this month, Mañalich reported that the deaths would begin to be counted with pending PCR tests. But the ministry continued to report only the cases with a positive covid-19 screening test. This week, it began to be governed by the deaths according to the registration of deaths in the Civil Registry with information crossed with the database of the laboratories (if on Sunday 649 new deaths were announced due to the update of delayed tests, on Tuesday they were 19 since the Civil Registry does not attend on weekends, while on Wednesday it rose to 192).

A report by the CIPER media has revealed this Saturday that the health authorities report to the WHO according to the guidelines of the international body and not only contemplate the certified cases, but also include those that are labeled as suspect or attributable to the new coronavirus. This form of accounting raises over 5,000 the number of deaths in Chile from the virus, according to the publication.

This has been one of the last episodes that have sealed the fate of Mañalich, who had bet earlier this year that the immunity of those already infected neutralized the effects of covid-19. The doctor, who was Piñera’s Minister of Health during his first government (2010-2014), led the government’s strategy that made them defend the idea that there was a stable contagion curve in late April (a “plateau”, the called) and that it was possible to prepare for a gradual “new normal” and a “safe return”, in reference to the reactivation of activities. The number of infected and deaths, however, shot up in May. In the last week of that month, Mañalich recognized: “All the epidemiological exercises, the projection formulas with which I seduced myself in January, have collapsed like a house of cards.”

The minister had corrected his frontal style that, at the start of the crisis, made him engage in public disputes with different political and social leaders, including the mayors. Despite this, it had important falls, as when it indicated: “There is a level of poverty and overcrowding that I was not aware of the magnitude it had”, referring to the vulnerable and overcrowded sectors of Santiago, which is where the pandemic has run wild.

The president had resisted removing Mañalich, despite the fact that the strategy deployed by the minister was subject to strong criticism. Not only did he miss the opportunity to remove it on June 4, when he made a major adjustment to his team. Nor did it stop Tuesday, when it changed to the Minister for Women. It was then a sign of support. The confidence crisis during the pandemic has pushed Piñera to change his mind. It does so when the government and the opposition, which had asked for the departure of Mañalich, are negotiating against the clock an emergency plan of some 12,000 million dollars for social aid and economic reactivation, an unprecedented effort in Latin America.

In its last report last night, the Espacio Público think tank indicated: “At this point, it is clear that the healthcare strategy preferred by the Government, since it was not accompanied by a strong preventive strategy, was a mistake.” With an occupation of critical beds nationwide of 89% and 96% in Santiago, the study center adds: “With the laxity observed in the quarantines and the contagion rates that we have today, the most likely scenario is that we will face several weeks with thousands of deaths, while the epidemic will continue to rule the big cities, unleashing a humanitarian crisis unprecedented in the history of the country ”. Public Space makes a series of recommendations, such as the strengthening of a testing, traceability and isolation system, together with the application of grouped tests.