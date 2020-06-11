Santiago de Chile, Jun 11 . .- Chile reaches 100 days of pandemic this Thursday with the expanding SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, after registering 173 deaths and 5,596 new cases, despite the “mega quarantine” affecting more than 7 of the 18 million inhabitants of the country.

Health authorities reported today that the new deaths reached 200 for the second consecutive day, bringing the total to 2,648 since the first contagion of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 3.

The new methodology that the Government follows to count deaths is based on crossing the information from the Civil Registry with the positive results of the PCR exams, which is why it reports the deaths of several previous days and not the last 24 hours.

Thus, of the 173 reported deaths, 102 were registered between June 7 and 9, while 71 correspond to previous days.

The Ministry of Health abandoned the criteria recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider any death from respiratory causes as a case of coronavirus, regardless of whether there is a PCR test, and assures that the new system offers more data ” accurate. “

“It is not good to be constantly changing the methodologies because confusion occurs in the citizenry,” Undersecretary of Health, Arturo Zúñiga, said this Thursday, asked about another possible alteration in the calculations.

CONTACTS CONTINUE TO RISE AFTER A MONTH OF CLOSURE

The new infections do not give truce either, with 5,596 the last day, adding 154,092 total cases, of which 25,000 are still active.

In parallel, the occupation of mechanical ventilators reached 89%, since 1,379 people are assisted breathing and there are 331 ventilators available.

“The month of June is probably the one that is going to be the hardest, especially due to the impact it has in the central area of ​​the country,” Health Minister Jaime Mañalich warned at his daily press conference.

Santiago, the main focus of the pandemic and where the hospital network is at its limit, has been under total confinement for almost a month, a measure that affects seven million residents.

Mañalich defended his management, alleging the “low lethality” of the SARS-CoV-2, the “support that has been given to the healthcare network” and the PCR examinations carried out by the country, which with more than 781,000 tests is among the first posts in the region.

However, experts criticize a certain breach of the “mega quarantine”, which will last at least until June 19 and which to date has not managed to completely paralyze the Metropolitan region.

Chile is under a state of emergency, with a nocturnal curfew, with schools, universities and borders closed since mid-March, as well as most of the shops that are not essential items.

.