Chile becomes entangled with a Bolivia that equals thanks to VAR

06/09/2021 at 6:18 AM CEST

. / Bogota

Selection of chili failed to decipher a Bolivia rocky that you tied 1-1 this Tuesday in the South American qualifying game for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was played at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium (Chile).

In the first half, those led by Martín Lasarte were close to scoring, but they were not fine in the face of the frame defended by La Verde’s goalkeeper, Carlos Lampe. 0-0 at halftime. The Chileans were much superior to those led by César Farias but little by little the visitors balanced the game.

In the second half, Chile, who wanted victory to take advantage of the defeat of Ecuador against Peru, the draw of Colombia and Argentina and Uruguay with Venezuela, tried to leave with the same intensity of the opening minutes but the good defensive work of Bolivia did not allow more damage to your goal. Until minute 69 in which a header from the center of the penalty area Erick Thumb gave the 1-0 to the Red.

However, the Chilean joy did not last long because the VAR reviewed a play for penalty in the 78th minute after a foul on Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno Martins. The maximum penalty was converted by Moreno Martins himself, the leading scorer of the tie with 6 goals.

After the tie, Chile remains seventh with six points and Bolivia eighth with five. On the ninth day. to be played on September 2. Bolivia will face Colombia in La Paz and Chile will host Brazil.