The Chilean authorities assured in recent weeks that the COVID-19 pandemic had reached a “plateau” in the country and presented a plan for “safe return” to the “new normal”, however, the recent increase in infections forced to backtrack on de-escalation plans.

The new cases of coronavirus, which oscillated around 500 daily, shot up in early May to more than a thousand every day, and this Wednesday they totaled a total of 23,048 infected, of whom 281 died.

Thus, some government statements were questioned, such as the statement by the Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, of having reached the so-called “plateau”, or the plan for the gradual reopening of the economy announced by President Sebastián Piñera last 1 May, one day before registering the highest number of infections to date (1,427).

The Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, also generated controversy, pointing out in mid-April that there was no problem in meeting with friends to “go for beer or eat an empanada” in the municipalities where the quarantine was being lifted, which could resume “a life a little more normal ”.

Misstep

The president of the Medical College, Izkia Siches, described the government’s action as “a misstep in communication” and assured that the “call to new normality” was partly responsible for the rise in new coronavirus infections.

“We are not leaving this pandemic, we are in the middle of the pandemic. This is not the time to relax the measures, “Siches told journalists on Tuesday.

The vice president of the same union organization, Patricio Meza, told Efe that some pronouncements gave rise to “misinterpretations” about the advance of the pandemic in the country.

“We must be very cautious in the message, since they have been given in such a way that they have become controversial and the focus of attention has been diverted from what is important. The aurotities should be careful, although they should not be less categorical in the measures, “added Meza.

The infectious infectious disease Claudia Cortés pointed out in statements to Efe that “confused” signals were given from the moment “when several communes were quarantined and in parallel a mall (shopping center) was opened or it was said that one could go out for coffee” .

The mayors

Some councilors were also not exempt from criticism for their triumphalist tone, as in the case of the wealthy Santiago municipality of Las Condes, whose mayor had to back down at the “pilot” opening of a mall (shopping center) after just 24 hours, after seeing the evolution of infection data.

On the other hand, a group of 22 mayors from different municipalities in the Metropolitan region, which concentrates 84% ​​of the total number of cases, on Tuesday asked for the mandatory quarantine in the entire region and set aside the so-called “selective strategy” that the Government Chilean has continued since the start of the pandemic.

This measure is based on decreeing or lifting the confinement in a flexible way in each locality according to their performance in the daily numbers of infections.

The causes?

The Ministry of Health explained that the reason behind the rise in infections is the greater number of exams, which reached their highest number on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 tests in the last 24 hours.

“If it were exclusively due to more tests being done, the positivity rate would have been maintained and instead the last few days it has risen from 8% to more than 12%,” said Claudia Cortés, an academic at the University of Chile.

The vice president of the Medical College, Patricio Meza, shared the same analysis: “The percentage increase in testing is not what is marking the growth in the number of cases. We have to look for other causes, which are what have to alarm us ”.

For the doctor, it is “very worrying” that the new coronavirus is reaching forcefully in “vulnerable neighborhoods” of the capital, without nearby pharmacies or health centers and with “tremendous overcrowding”, for which he warned that there will be “many difficulties to follow sanitary measures ”.

In this sense, the Minister of Health reported today that 12 towns will enter a mandatory quarantine as of Friday, most of them in the poorest areas of the Metropolitan region, and that they add to the fortnight that are already confined.

“We are seeing the history of the pandemic in our country day by day, so that no one can know what will happen tomorrow, and the measures that are taken should be thought based on the worst case scenario,” observed Meza.

