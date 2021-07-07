Chile announces early closure of four coal-fired power plants

The Government of Chile announced this Tuesday the early closure of four other plants charcoal from the American company AES Corp in 2025, representing 20% of installed capacity in the country of those power plants considered polluting.

The Central Angamos 1 and 2, in the city of Mejillones -located 1,400 km north of Santiago- as well as Nueva Ventanas and Campiche, in Puchuncaví (142 km north of the Chilean capital) will be decommissioned in 2025, 15 years ahead of schedule, announced President Sebastián Piñera.

All four are located in areas of high industrial concentration or popularly named as “sacrifice zones”.

Together they total 1,097 megawatts (MW), which is equivalent to 20% of current installed capacity of coal-fired plants in the country, and they were initially scheduled to stop operating in 2040.

The measure seeks to reduce the emission of approximately six million tons of CO2, equivalent to taking more than 2.4 million private vehicles out of circulation on the streets throughout the country, “an official statement said.

With this announcement, the 28 coal-fired plants that were in the country in 2025, only 10 would remain in operation, with a generation of 1,965 MW, the statement added.

By 2025 it was expected to remove eight plants, and by that date we will have reached 18, which would represent 65% of the coal-fired units in Chile, “said Juan Carlos Llobet, Minister of Mining and Energy.

The measure is part of the commitment adopted by the Government to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which translates into converting the national energy matrix towards renewable and environmentally friendly sources.

As of November 2019, Chile had an installed capacity of 25,248 MW, of which 48.3% corresponds to renewable sources while 51.7% to thermal sources.

