Versions point out that the holder did not follow instructions given by experts on the subject of COVID-19

. –

SANTIAGO.- In the midst of a marked controversy regarding the way to count the victims of the new coronavirus and a sharp increase in infections and deaths, Chile changed his health minister on Saturday, Jaime Mañalich, questioned by the management he gave to the pandemic. Instead, the government of the president Sebastián Piñera appointed Enrique Paris, former president of the Medical College.

Mañalich, who had not appeared for two days in the daily report on the evolution of the pandemic, leaves the portfolio when the numbers of patients have shot up to 167,355, with 6,509 new cases on Saturday, and the dead reach 3,101 , including the 231 new victims reported on the day.

In Chile A total quarantine imposed five weeks ago takes place in Greater Santiago, which includes the Chilean capital and six communes in its surroundings, but which has been circumvented by great mobility of people and cars in some areas.

The ministerial change comes after criticism of Mañalich after establishing a new methodology for counting the dead that did not follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to analysts. He was also questioned for not following the advice of a table made up of experts from different areas to face the challenges of COVID-19.

« This new stage of the fight against the coronavirus requires a new leadership, a leadership that is open to dialogue again, that brings more people together, that gives freshness to the conversation and in that sense I have not hesitated for a second, » in departing from the charge, Mañalich said. « It is my Republican duty to step aside. »

Piñera thanked Mañalich for his « commitment » and « dedication », and told the new Health Minister, during the announcement of the change, that a tough challenge awaits him. « You assume today the leadership of the Ministry of Health in very difficult times and of much adversity, » he said.

The new minister « faces the immense challenge of profoundly changing the health strategy towards one of collaboration, transparency and with concrete measures to cut the transmission chain, » the president of the Medical College, Izkia Siches, reacted on Twitter, who he lent himself to the « total disposition » of the body to try to stop the pandemic.

The change of the minister takes place the same day that it was locally reported that the Ministry of Health communicated to the WHO a higher number of deaths than is made public and that they would include 2,000 more deaths than those reported.