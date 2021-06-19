Chile achieves its first victory in the Copa América

CUIABÁ.

The Chile’s national team recovered its memory and controlled Bolivia without problems to win 1-0 this Friday on the second date of Group A of the Copa América of Brazil 2021, a result that puts La Roja on the right track towards the quarterfinals.

The green, decimated by the covid-19, it fought as best it could, but was finally overwhelmed by the Chilean game, driven by the goal by Anglo-Chilean Ben Brereton 10 minutes into the game in Cuiabá (center).

The Martín Lasarte’s men felt at home in the Pantanal Arena, right where Chile successfully began their adventure in the 2014 World Cup, at that time directed by Jorge Sampaoli, when they beat Australia 3-1.

The Red with this result he reached four points after the 1-1 with Argentina in the debut, while Bolivia chains its second defeat in two outings after 3-1 against Paraguay.

The party also served to the historic debut of a European referee in the Copa América. The Spanish Jesús Gil Manzano controlled the actions without complications and he barely showed three yellows (two in Bolivia, one in Chile).

