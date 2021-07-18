‘Child’s Play’: First image of Chucky in the series that will be a party for fans of the saga

We live immersed in the era of reboot, revival and remake, and it is understandable that some people are floored by the idea that Chucky, the devilish doll, is going to have his own television series. But after sagas like ‘Scream’ have hopefully tried their transfer to the small screen, ‘Child’s Play’ seems that it will not only be a worthy continuation of the franchise but that it is presented as an unmissable event for the followers of Chucky.

This is the first official image of Chucky, which has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly. Along with the photo and a teaser for ‘Child’s Play’, the magazine has published an interesting interview with Don Mancini, the creator of the saga and co-writer of the original film, who is the showrunner of this series.

Mancini explained that the design of the doll for the series was intended to resemble that of ‘Diabolical Doll 2’, which according to him is preferred by many of the fans. This television adaptation, which will premiere in October on the US networks USA and SYFY, will be a great party dedicated to fans that will feature the presence of familiar faces (and voices) of the saga. There will be Jennifer Tilly (Bride of Chucky), Fiona Dourif (daughter of Brad Dourif, who originally gave life to Chucky; she played Nica Pierce in ‘The Curse of Chucky’ and ‘Cult of Chucky’), Alex Vincent (the child protagonist of the first films, who is now 40 years old) and Christine Elise (Kyle, who has appeared in several titles in the series since ‘Diabolical Doll 2’). Of course, Brad Dourif himself also returns to breathe life into the dummy.

“One of the things that we can be proud of, and I think that is characteristic of our series, is that we have had a relatively consistent and coherent narrative throughout 33 years and seven films, and now eight television episodes,” Mancini thinks. “I ended ‘Cult of Chucky’ with a series of very large cliffhangers because I knew that a television series would be the ideal place to be able to dive comfortably down the ramifications. So we started the series by introducing our new story, a new setting, and then we started bringing in the veteran characters and it all came together for a great final showdown. “

In addition, the scriptwriter and producer, who has dedicated a large part of his career to ‘Diabolical Doll’, assures that he wants to do more seasons of ‘Child’s Play’ and also more film deliveries: “We are creating a broader Chucky universe with the television series that could be spread across different mediums.”. For now we will have to see the first season; In Spain nothing is yet known about its premiere, but it is likely that SYFY herself will bring it.

A gay protagonist and a very hypocritical people

Aside from Mancini’s grand plans to revive the saga, the show’s own premise is interesting. ‘Child’s Play’ stars a 14-year-old gay man, and Chucky’s murders will serve to uncover the hypocrisy of an idyllic American town.

“The protagonist is a 14-year-old homosexual boy who suffers bullying and is somewhat lost since the recent death of his mother. He is a young artist who makes sculptures and doll parts. He finds Chucky at a flea market and buys him, but it turns out that It acquires much more than I expected, “explains the screenwriter. “One of the things I wanted to do was bring the saga back to its ‘Child’s Play’ roots and have the protagonists be children. But since we made the first two films, we had already explored having young children and wanted to try something different as well. that now we have young teenagers. “

The main cast is led by the young Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson, and features the most veteran Lexa Doig and Devon Sawa.