Children’s taekwondo tournament: they decide who wins using the rock, paper or scissors method

In the lands of Kazakhstan, more precisely in the Kazakh city of Aktau, a children’s taekwondo tournament was held and the winner was defined in an unusual way.

In the final fight, two twin sisters, Aia and Saya, had to face each other, who decided not to fight each other, but to define the champion through the famous children’s method of rock, paper or scissors.

The girl Aia was lucky and took the gold medal in the weight category up to 24 kilograms. The moment was recorded in a video uploaded by the RT en Español site.

Sisters go out to the final of a children’s taekwondo tournament, but instead of fighting they determine the winner with rock, paper or scissors pic.twitter.com/0GZLVhLIAV – RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) June 19, 2021

