“Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen, on the one hand, a decrease in emergencies in general in our hospital, but, on the other, an increase in those that respond to childhood accidents. Although in some of these cases, the emergency department was not immediately visited after the accident, which complicates care. ”

The speaker is Dr. Juan Pérez, and Head of the Pediatric and Pediatric Surgery Unit of the Vithas Málaga hospital, which in this case has seen an increase in activity in this service by 30% since the period of confinement began. And it is that, despite the restrictions have been relaxed with the possibility that they go out for walks, the truth is that they still spend a lot of time at home. Especially if we take into account that school activity continues without being resumed.

Thus, it is not surprising that domestic accidents, mainly in children under 5 years of age, have increased: falls, burns, cuts, blows and trips, intoxications, suffocation and choking are the order of the day, often due to carelessness and recklessness.

“It is important to remind parents that, before any of these processes, they should go to the Emergency Department, where the child will be attended by pediatricians and pediatric surgeons and not delay attendance.Given that these processes require immediate attention to avoid possible complications, their prognosis may worsen if we delay the visit to the specialist. Parents should not be afraid to bring their children to the hospital since all the precautionary measures are taken from the emergency department to avoid contagion between patients and they are treated with the same security than in other circumstances outside the pandemic ”, explains Dr. Juan Pérez, who shares a series of very valuable recommendations.

Most frequent domestic accidents and tips to avoid them

Burns and ingestion of foreign bodies and toxic substances

To avoid this type of accident, you should try not to leave the little ones alone, especially in the kitchen and bathroom, because in these areas the danger is greater, due to the presence of toxic products, greater risk of falls, etc.

Slips in the bathtub are often very dangerous, so it is preferable that children are never left alone when bathing.

It is also recommended not to leave small objects, medicines and cleaning products within the reach of children.

One of the main causes of burns is fire, so you should avoid lighting candles when there are children at home.

At the time of food preparation, it is necessary to prevent the child from participating in frying, cooking or handling with any hot liquid, being necessary at this time constant supervision.

In the home, it is important to increase protection by means of physical barriers at accesses to dangerous areas and to protect plugs and extensions with specific systems.

Wounds, falls and blows

Close windows and doors that face the street.

avoid slippery surfaces, clean the floor if liquid is spilled, use carpet or non-slip in the bathtub and shower.

In addition, it is important to remove sharp objects from children’s reach, as well as to put protectors in drawers.

Choking and drowning

Children, especially from 1 year old, tend to put everything in their mouths, so the most important thing is that they always eat with adult supervision.

It is also recommended to avoid having small objects, nuts or coins on hand.

Finally, it is important to watch, especially for children who crawl, that they approach curtains, cords or cables.