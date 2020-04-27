Since its entry into force on March 14, confinement has experienced its first relaxation in Spain, with an exit permit granted since Sunday to children under 14 years of age. They can now go out one hour a day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., less than a kilometer from their home.

The opportunity was too good and some have already resumed football games on the streets or on the beaches. Videos have emerged on social networks, denouncing groupings around the football, which is not the best way to maintain the social distance claimed by the government.

A call to responsibility

Responsabilidad. Abrimos los jardines para pasear por entornos agradables no para jugar a fútbol. Think in what piensan cuando ven esto los restaurantes y comercios cerrados con el enormous esfuerzo económico que están haciendo. Advertencia: lo que no funcione se dará marcha atrás. pic.twitter.com/aBESQxhP54 – Sandra Gómez / 💜 (@SanGomezLopez) April 26, 2020

This was particularly the case at the Jardin de Turia, in Valencia, on the ramblas of Barcelona or on several squares in Madrid, all under the gaze of parents often gathered – although at a reasonable distance – to discuss with each other.

The deputy mayor of Valence, Sandra Gomez, called on Twitter to make parents responsible:

“We open our gardens to have a nice walk, not to play football. Think of what closed shops and restaurants say, with the enormous economic effort that this represents.” By warning that what does not “work” pushes back the end of confinement.

A start of controversy for what was to be, initially, a first breath of fresh air for the country, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic (Spain deplores more than 23,000 dead).