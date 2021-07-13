Children’s book publisher Lil ‘Libros raised over $ 2 MILLION in equity crowdfunding by inviting the community to become investors and create a heritage legacy through Wefunder

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Lil ‘Libros, the number one family-trusted bilingual brand known for the quality of its children’s books and gifts, raised more than $ 2 MILLION in its first official crowdfunding campaign on https: / /wefunder.com/lillibros. The company is raising capital within a round of CF Regulation (investment crowdfunding) offerings to drive growth and production of new products and services, while at the same time encouraging the Latino community to create an intergenerational heritage.

In less than five days from the launch of the campaign, Lil ‘Libros raised more than 2 MILLION USD from more than 5000 investors.

The investment is currently open with a minimum investment of 100 USD.

Lil ‘Libros became a market leader with shelf space in big box stores like Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, as well as high-end boutiques, museums, and more than 2,500 independent retailers. In less than ten years, Lil ‘Libros has sold more than 1.5 million books worldwide.

By inviting the community to invest, Lil ‘Libros is determined to reduce inequalities in the wealth gap by giving the Latino community the opportunity to own a piece from one of their most beloved brands. Now everyone can invest, even granny!

About Lil ‘Books

Founded in the fall of 2014 by two first-generation Latina mothers, Patty Rodríguez and Ariana Stein, Lil ‘Libros publishes and creates children’s books and gifts that celebrate inclusion with a focus on celebrating diversity within the Latino American experience. By providing a comprehensive publishing, marketing and distribution platform, Latinx authors and creators now have a space to share their voices and stories with the world.

The company is also serious about doing good for our communities. Lil ‘Libros partners with organizations across the country that are committed to ensuring that all children have access to culturally relevant early literacy books and gifts.

For additional information, visit https://LilLibros.com/.

