Two minors were admitted to a hospital in Miami, USA, with multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, associated with COVID-19

Two children suffering from the so-called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C and associated with the COVID-19are admitted to a pediatric hospital in MiamiAccording to several sources reported on Tuesday.

The two minors who were not identified are in the Holtz Children’s Hospital Miami, which belongs to the Jackson Public Health System.

“Both patients receive appropriate treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit and show signs of improvement,” said a statement from the system.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Monday encouraged doctors and hospitals to report any suspected MIS-C cases.

“We are starting to see cases nationwide and some cases in Florida of this inflammatory disorder that is infecting children,” Rivkees said in a phone call from Tallahassee, the state capital, with representatives from pediatric hospitals in South Florida.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is unknown whether multisystemic inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or whether it also occurs in adults.

In a statement about the disease released Thursday of last week, the CDC recommends that health care services inform local, state and territorial health departments of any patient who meets the case definition.

The intention of the federal agency is “to improve the knowledge of risk factors, the pathogenesis, the clinical course, and the treatment of this syndrome.”

As background, the CDC mentions that “on April 26, 2020, UK doctors recognized an increase in reports of previously healthy children presenting with a severe inflammatory syndrome with characteristics similar to kawasaki disease“

The patients presented fever persistent and a “constellation of symptoms including hypotension and multi-organ involvement“Indicate the CDC.

However, the typical respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 were not present in all cases.

These cases occurred in children “who tested positive for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or serological assay, or who had an epidemiological link to a COVID-19 case, ”says the document.

Eight cases, including one death from the UK, were described in a recent publication. In the limited sample of 8 children, 75 percent of patients were reported to be of Afro-Caribbean descent and 62.5 percent were male, “the CDC indicates.

As of May 12, 2020, the New York State Department of Health identified 102 patients (including New York City patients) with similar characteristics, many of whom tested positive for SARS-CoV infection. -2 by RT-PCR or serological analysis, “added the health agency based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since March 1, the date the first case of the new coronavirus was officially confirmed in Florida, 46,944 cases have been recorded to date, with deaths totaling 2,052.

With information from EFE