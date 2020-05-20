How is pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome manifested? 0:46

. – Children who may have multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a troublesome complication of covid-19 infection, need immediate care and will likely require hospitalization, doctors said Tuesday.

Symptoms do not resemble classic coronavirus symptoms and may primarily include stomach pain and vomiting, along with fever and perhaps a rash, experts told other doctors during a meeting Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Control. US Disease Prevention USA (CDC).

It is becoming increasingly clear that many of the children with the new syndrome have heart damage and need immediate treatment, they said at the Physician Outreach and Communication Activities (COCA) briefing. And they think it’s increasingly clear that covid-19 is involved, even though many of the children tested negative for the virus at first and never appeared to have had symptoms of infection.

The syndrome appears to develop two to six weeks after covid-19 infection and primarily affects children who were perfectly healthy beforehand. The CDC issued a health alert last week warning pediatricians to be vigilant, and at least 20 states plus the District of Columbia reported that they are investigating possible cases.

“A surprising, startling finding here is that in this group, about half of the children already had coronary artery abnormalities,” said Dr. James Schneider, who directs pediatric critical care at Northwell Health in New York. Because the children were previously healthy, he thinks the abnormalities were caused by MIS-C, possibly as a result of a delayed immune response to the coronavirus.

“Any child at home who has a fever, abdominal pain, or symptoms such as a rash and conjunctivitis should be seen by a pediatrician immediately,” he advised. “I think we should have a low threshold for evaluation.”

“Alarming” Findings

More than half of the 33 children treated for MIS-C at Northwell in April and May had developed some form of cardiac dysfunction, Schneider said. “They need good, traditional critical care.”

And most children had no underlying conditions that could make parents suspicious. “There are no definitive underlying conditions that predispose children to this,” he said.

Dr. Nicholas Rister, an infectious disease specialist at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, said he has examined several children with a variety of symptoms.

“I feel really bad, some patients have said, you know, all kinds of pain. And then they swell at various points on his body, especially his hands and feet, and even his mouth, “he said in a separate briefing.

“The biggest concern we have right now, especially in children, is largely due to inflammation around the heart,” he said. It is one reason why doctors originally thought the syndrome was a rare condition known as Kawasaki disease. “And not only the heart but the main vessels that surround it,” he added.

Dr. Michael Levin of Imperial College London, who treated some of the first patients in Britain, said parents may hesitate to bring their children, but they should.

Some of the children he and his colleagues have treated were already critically ill when they arrived at the hospital. “One of the reasons for this may have been confinement and fear of coming to the hospital,” he said. “The public health message in the UK was that patients should try to stay home and not go to the hospital,” he added. So, the children stayed home with a fever … and became seriously ill. “

Blood tests will quickly tell doctors if the children could be experiencing MIS-C, Levin said. Inflammation and heart damage tests can show if children are at risk and should be hospitalized.

Rapid treatment seems to work and most children go home after a few days in the hospital, Schneider and Levin said.

Levin said most of the children tested negative for covid-19 infection at first, but later tests indicated they had probably had a past infection.

He said that these young patients showed symptoms of extreme inflammatory response. “There is concern that we are seeing a dysregulated immune response,” Levin said in the briefing. “The timing of this disease appears to coincide with when acquired immunity would develop.”

Many of the children in England who were diagnosed with MIS-C are from ethnic minorities, Levin said. “There seemed to be a predominance of children of black, African, Caribbean-British descent accounting for about 46% of cases,” he said.

27% of children with the disease in a recent New York study were Hispanic, Schneider of Northwell said.

