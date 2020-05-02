Children who give us a lesson in humanity

During the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen the growth of good deeds worldwide, but when the little ones show us their disinterested support, give us a lesson on humanity that we sometimes need.

These little ones show us that when there is a willingness to help, nothing can stop us:

Boy who spent his savings to help doctors

His name is Jorge Martines Gracida, and with his savings he made more than 100 masks to donate them to doctors in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Jorge decided to use his quarantine time to help his community in the pandemic a little. Armed with his wit and the help of a 3D printer managed to deliver the masks on the condition that whoever received them, took a photo with them to demonstrate that they were indeed using them.

Child composes a waltz to support those affected by coronavirus

Stelios Kerasidis composed “The Waltz of Isolation” which he dedicated to all the people affected by COVID-19.

The little one is a child prodigy of the piano with only 7 years. He composed the entire work to support all those affected by the pandemic.

His father, Fotis, comments that his son continuously composes various original pieces. After Fotis explained what was happening in the world and about the pandemic, he decided to create the piece with the feelings it conveyed to him.

Boy changes his toys for food

The minor lives in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, one of the cities most affected by COVID-19. Alexis’s mother has been unable to work for more than a month, so food began to be scarce.

Upon learning of the situation, the little boy has decided to help Itzel, his mother, with one of the kindest ideas seen during the pandemic. Now together with her sister they are exchanging their toys for food.

He took care of his mother infected by COVID-19

Let’s remember the little one Juan Eduardo, who cared for her mother with coronavirus until He died on an accident.

Her mother worked with a taxi driver and was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was then kept in quarantine at his home in the Ecatepec area in the State of Mexico.

In those days a heavy rain was unleashed on his community, and when he wanted to go out to the patio of his house the boy suffered burns from electrocution with a loose wire that was there. Unfortunately, the little one could not stand it and died.

Let’s remember these heroes who give us reasons to continue fighting. Share this note so that more people know about your great actions.