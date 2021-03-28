Children who admitted murder of schoolmate will get freedom

Two kids 14-year-old who were charged with assassins for the death of his partner Diego Stolz only 13, in high school Landmark in Moreno Valley, California they were paroled and will be in the custody of their parents.

According to the investigations, Diego Stolz was beaten by the children accused of having murdered him in the schoolyard in Moreno Valley, for which the victim fell and hit his head on a pillar of the building but despite this they would be obtaining his parole, The Sun reported.

In this story that has outraged the USA there is even a video that shows the aggression he received Diego Stolz at the hands of the other two minors.

In this story that has outraged the USA there is even a video that shows the aggression he received Diego Stolz at the hands of the other two minors.

At the time of their statements, the adolescents admitted to the authorities that they had beaten their partner to death and that was precisely what helped them to receive the pardon of the judge who sentenced them to 150 hours of service community and not to jail.

