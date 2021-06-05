Children, victims of the conflict in Gaza wanted to be doctors or artists

MEXICO CITY.

Barely a few minutes after the outbreak of clashes between Israel and Hamas when Baraa al-Gharabli, a five-year-old boy, died in Jabaliya, Gaza.

Mustafa Obaid, 16, was killed in the same attack on the night of May 10.

Around the same time, four cousins ​​- Yazan al-Masri, 2, Marwan al-Masri, 6, Rahaf al-Masri, 10, and Ibrahim al-Masri, 11 – died in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. .

“It was devastating,” said Mukhlis al-Masri, a cousin of the young men. “The pain of our family is indescribable.”

Many parents said that their children wanted to be doctors, artists, leaders.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Saad Asaliya, a taxi driver from Jabaliya, who lost his 10-year-old daughter. “I try to calm down by saying that it was God’s will for her to leave.”

During the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas this month, at least 67 children under the age of 18 were killed in Gaza and two in Israel, according to initial reports.

Israel blames Hamas for the high number of civilians killed in Gaza because the group fires rockets and conducts military operations from civilian areas. Critics of Israel cite the death toll as proof that Israel’s attacks were indiscriminate and disproportionate. Children are the most vulnerable.

In Gaza, they grow up amid widespread poverty and high unemployment, and cannot freely enter or leave the territory due to the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt. They also live under the constant threat of war. An average 15-year-old has experienced at least four major Israeli offensives.

“When I think of the children who died, I also think of those who survive, those who were rescued from the rubble and lost a limb, or those who will go to school and find out that their friend has disappeared,” said Ola. Abu Hasaballah, a child psychologist in Gaza.

When sirens sounded around 3:00 a.m. on May 12 in the Arab village of Dahmash in central Israel, 16-year-old Nadine Awad and her father ran outside for shelter, said her uncle, Ismail Arafat. But a rocket fired by the militants in Gaza crashed to the ground next to their home, killing them both.

Nadine was one of the top students, said her academic advisor, Sirin Slameh. She spoke English quite well, learned to play the piano on her own and participated in Jewish-Arab coexistence programs, Slameh said.

Yahya Khalifa, 13, enjoyed riding a bicycle, had memorized several chapters of the Quran, and hoped one day to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“He was an innocent and sweet boy,” said his father, Mazen Khalifa.

The identities of the deceased children, their photographs and the circumstances of their deaths come from their parents and other family members, teachers and schools in Gaza and Israel, international rights organizations, Palestinian officials, social media and news organizations in Gaza and Israel. Most of the details of their cases have been corroborated by various sources.

Like them, dozens more children lost their dreams in the middle of the offensive. Survivors also suffer permanent damage.

Mental health experts and independent organizations working with children in Gaza say it is common for them to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic fear and anxiety. Those feelings can lead to debilitating nightmares and self-destructive or aggressive behavior.

“Gaza is already a very violent and terrifying experience for children because they are under a constant military regime,” said Karl Schembri, spokesman for the Norwegian Refugee Council, which runs a psychotherapy and education program for children in Gaza. Eleven of the children she works with died this month, all of them in their homes.