Children under 18 years of age will be required to wear a helmet in Madrid when riding bicycles or scooters

All the minors who circulate by bicycle or scooter in the city of Madrid must do so with helmet, like all the ‘riders‘who distribute food and merchandise on bicycles and VMPs, will have to wear an approved helmet.

As it progresses 20 minutes, this will be one of the main novelties that will appear in the new Sustainable Mobility Ordinance (WHO) that will come into force this summer, according to municipal plans. This change in the rule will affect minors between 16 and 18 years old, since Until now the law only obliges minors up to 15 years of age to the use of this means of protection. Among the objectives of the new WHO highlights “the protection of the fundamental right to life and physical integrity of people and the constitutional right to health of people.”

Hence, the improvement of road safety in cyclist mobility and in Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP) goes through the requirement of the use of helmets by persons under eighteen years of age. “All with the aim of achieving the reduction of road accidents, focusing on the most vulnerable groups such as pedestrians and users of the mentioned vehicles “, says the norm.

A standard “excessive” in the eyes of the spokesman for Pedal free, Iñaki Diaz from Etura. For this representative of the cyclists, the obligatory nature of the helmet “is not supported by any objective data of accidents”. However, from the Environment and Mobility area, which directs Borja Carabante argue that the number of traffic accidents involving bicycles has risen in the last 10 years, from 340 in 2010 to 921 in 2020. “The number of bicycles circulating in 2010 was much lower than in 2020, an issue that it would be directly linked to the increase in the number of accidents. In 2010, for example, there was no BiciMAD. In 2020, there were 3.5 million uses of the public bicycle that were not counted in 2010 “.

Another of the arguments defended by Diaz de Etura against the indiscriminate use of this protective medium is that, in general, “discourages cycling“And” it is even more serious if the age is extended in young people and adolescents, since they are at a critical age. “As explained by the Pedalibre spokesman, one of the best known cases for its” resounding “failure of a public service of bibicleta is Australia, “one of the few countries in the world where helmets are compulsory for all ages.”surely now less Bicimad will be used“.

Scooter users also take the aforementioned case as an example. “The helmet discourages the use of private transport“Despite this, the president of the Association of Personal Mobility Users (Auvmp) is not concerned that minors wear helmets” it is appropriate because the head of a minor is more delicate. “

The City Council, again, maintains the opposite: the municipal bike service has grown “exponentially, especially since 2020.” And that, precisely “is linked to the expansion of BiciMad, which in 2020 has expanded like never before, with 50 new stations, and the provision of 3,000 bicycles on the street. To which must be added another 454 BiciMad Go bicycles” . In addition, on June 19, 2020 they fought record of uses in the history of the public bicycle system, with 17,388 displacements, according to municipal data.

The increase in uses is also linked to the growth of cycling infrastructure. If the year 2010 is taken as a reference, according to the City of Madrid Mobility Status Report, 267 kilometers destined for the cycling network. In 2020, the cycling infrastructure totaled more than 730 kilometers. 48% of this network (337 km) corresponds to exclusive routes for cycling.