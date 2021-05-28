children under 14 years of age already take command of organizations

The latin bands not only have they not ceased their criminal activity during the coronavirus pandemic but they have evolved in its structure to complicate policing a bit more. Solvent sources of the body consulted by 20 minutes, have revealed that the average age in Latin bands has dropped a lot in recent times, but not only in terms of members: many of the current leaders are under the age of 14.

“Young people of 12 and 13 years old are assuming high positions in organizations and we find ourselves with the problem that they are unimputable for legal purposes“, point out police sources.” This phenomenon is occurring especially in Madrid, but it has also been detected in other large cities, such as Barcelona and Zaragoza, “they added.

In Spain, the one known as the Law of the Minor Article 3 states that “when the perpetrator of the events is under 14 years of age, he is not held accountable in accordance with this Law, but the provisions of the regulations on the protection of minors will be applied to him. provided for in the Civil Code and other provisions in force. “In practice, the Public Prosecutor’s Office refers the case to Social Services when it has evidence of the case, but at no time can you act against the minor because judicially it is not responsible.

In the last weeks the informative focus had been put back on these criminal organizations due to various events in various parts of the Spanish geography. The most striking took place a little over a month ago in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal, where an individual took up a pistol and fired several shots indiscriminately in the purest Hollywood style.

Despite this, the National Police rule out that there has been a rebound in the criminal activity of these groups, not even in Madrid, where most of the 88 “Latino-type youth gangs” that the Ministry of the Interior has registered are concentrated. . “Have always been awake, even with the mobility restrictions imposed by the pandemic, but the Information Brigades have them very controlled. ”

“They have been working intensively on social media”

From the Madrid Christian Help Center, which supports young people who want to leave the gangs, corroborate that “it is a reality that recruitment is carried out at an increasingly young age”. “For them it has advantages from a legal point of view. Also they use girls to carry the guns because they seem less suspicious. They are constantly changing their modus operandi “, highlights Alberto Diaz, pastor of the aforementioned entity who works daily with young people who want to leave these gangs in search of a future.

Díaz affirms that with the pandemic the number of young people belonging to Latino gangs has increased in Madrid: “They have been working intensively on social media during the past confinement, where many young people have been ignored at home, and have taken advantage of the return to the educational centers to carry out these new recruitments “. “Summer is going to be hot”, predicts.

A report made by the aforementioned institution points out that the number of members attached to Latino gangs only in the Community of Madrid would be around 1,200. Trinitarios is the largest band, followed by the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) and the Ñetas (see graph). The first two organizations are the ones that have grown the most in recent years after the near disappearance of the Latin Kings. The National Police would have controlled as relevant members about 300 people.

In a recent interview on Cadena Ser, the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes Gonzalez, has expressed concern about the “feeling of insecurity” that exists in some neighborhoods due to the presence of Latino gangs, but has assured that the police have the situation under control. “They are specific actions of pretty young boys, but the police have it very controlled and identified, “he said.

Radiography of the Latin bands in Madrid.

Organized and hierarchical groups

The Prosecutor’s Office has defined Latino gangs as organized and hierarchical groups, which are governed by a set of rules and laws, known as ‘the Constitution’ or ‘Literature’, they have strong internal cohesion and are financed with mandatory quotas of their members, the spoils of their violent robberies and small-scale drug sales. Its members are grouped into the so-called chapters, made up of individuals ranging from twenty to thirty members in different districts of the capital.