In 1971, the year that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was founded, more than 15 million children under the age of five died. In the years since then, this number has declined dramatically, largely thanks to essential medical programs such as those carried out by MSF and other medical humanitarian organizations.

Every year we treat about six million children, we vaccinate almost two million against measles and we help more than 300 thousand mothers to safely give birth to their babies. We work in some of the most remote, poorest and most dangerous places in the world, where getting a patient ahead requires great effort and where losing life is extremely easy.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Source: Caroline Thirion / MSF

The world is currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that is unprecedented in our almost 50 years of history. And while it turns out children less likely to be direct victims of the SARS-CoV-2 virusThe collateral consequences of this pandemic for them may represent the greatest threat to children’s health that we have faced.

Unlike the countries hit hardest by the pandemic so far, where the greatest focus of concern is on older people, in contexts with few resources and weak health systemsChildren’s health is often much more fragile than that of older children.

In most of the places where we work, many families already know the pain of losing a child, a suffering that now adds enormous uncertainty: the loss of vital basic services is already becoming a reality. In these months, many of them have been seriously compromised or have even been neglected.

Mexico Source: Sergio Ortiz / MSF

The direct effect of COVID-19 on children is likely in settings affected by humanitarian crises is greater than that observed so far in the richest countries. Although the most serious cases of COVID-19 have so far been overwhelming in adults, we still do not know how it will affect children in places where MSF works, places where children often have conditions and underlying diseases, such as malnutrition, tuberculosis or HIV. Nor can we predict how it will interact with common infectious diseases in these areas, such as malaria and measles.

However, the most dangerous threat to children’s health will not be the disease itself, but its prolonged indirect consequences. We will see many more children die as a result of reduced activities or the closure of pediatric care services. We will witness an increase in newborn deaths due to lack of safe delivery and postnatal care. Even in places where child health services are maintained, the fear or mistrust generated by COVID-19 will cause many parents to avoid taking their sick children to health centers, causing children with potentially illnesses Mortals are too late to receive treatment.

All of this is already happening in high-income countries, but it will undoubtedly have far greater consequences in places with fewer resources and weaker health systems.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Source: Sara Creta / MSF

The COVID-19 comes at a particularly delicate time for children. Before the pandemic broke out, 2020 was already predicted to be a year of great nutritional crises in many parts of the world. Now, all those forecasts are at serious risk of falling short and it is already a fact that child malnutrition will increase dramatically as an indirect consequence of the coronavirus.

The World Food Program already talks about “Biblical” levels of famine could be reached and it is already being verified how many minors have lost the vital nutritional support they received because their schools are closed or because food aid has been reduced.

In addition, in recent years, we were already seeing that the incidence of some diseases such as measles and diphtheria, which can be easily prevented with vaccines, had started to increase again in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo or in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. These types of outbreaks will multiply as vaccination activities continue to be suspended due to COVID-19.

It is estimated that for each adult death of COVID-19 that is avoided due to the suspension of vaccination activities, more than 100 lives of children could be lost. Since 2000, measles vaccines have prevented more than 20 million child deaths. If you stop vaccinating and malnutrition increases, exacerbating measles deaths, reversing this progress could be devastating.

Central African Republic Source: James Oatway / MSF

Every year, malaria kills many times more children than COVID-19 has ever threatened. Countries that will experience a spike in both epidemics at the same time, as will occur in many parts of West Africa, cannot afford the new coronavirus to take priority over activities to reduce the incidence of malaria. The World Health Organization predicts that in 2020 hundreds of thousands more lives will be lost to malaria, most of them children, if control and prevention strategies are canceled.

Given that donors are already withdrawing funds from multilateral institutions, it is unclear whether funding for child health activities in places where MSF and organizations like ours work can be easily recovered during or after the pandemic emergency .

Today, more than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19, a figure that has shocked us all. However, if the coverage of child health services is reduced during a similar period, 253,500 to 1,157,000 children’s lives could be lost that they will be affected by other diseases that will not stop. Malaria, measles, and many other life-threatening conditions for children will remain there and will not go away simply because global attention is now focused on stopping the new coronavirus.

The ability of MSF and other humanitarian organizations to prevent the deaths of children in settings affected by humanitarian crises in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend entirely on the means to maintain and expand essential child health activities. If there was ever a time when this was necessary, it is now. As long as the focus remains exclusively focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virusvulnerable children are at risk of dying forgotten. We must not allow this pandemic to rob the next generation of its future.