Children steal Mercedes Benz car from Atlanta councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown in broad daylight

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP / Getty Images

Minors between the ages of 6 and 12 are suspected of stealing the vehicle of Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown.

According to the FOX 5 report, the incident was reported on Wednesday around noon when Brown was attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony. in northwest Atlanta, in the Dixie Hills community.

The official himself confirmed to the media that four children jumped into his vehicle and one of them left the area driving the car.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘oh, these kids are going to steal my car,” Brown told the newspaper.

The councilor joined the electoral race for mayor about three weeks ago. The focus of his campaign is public safety amid an increase in crime in the city.

The thieves took the car while Brown chatted with community leader Ben Norman.

The official said he forgot to disable the keyless start mechanism in his Mercedes-Benz.

“A minor was in the passenger seat. Ben tried to open the door to get it out. He fought with Ben. Then I got in and tried to get him out of the car. Three other minors were trying to figure out how to get in or out of the car. He started speeding up, ”Brown told the news network.

Brown was swept away by the vehicle for the space of a block before pulling away.

“When it started to accelerate, and I knew that if I didn’t let it go, it would probably kill me because I was going so fast, I would have started to turn around. And I would have hurt him ”, estimated the official.

Later, the authorities found the vehicle, although they did not indicate if they made any arrests. Brown said that it is not his intention to proceed with the accusations against those involved, although there is a complaint to the police in relation to the facts.

“This is a problem of generational poverty. These kids, it’s 12:30 in the afternoon. Why are they not in school? Why aren’t we tightening the systems to make sure that if they’re not in school, they’re in recreational centers? ”Brown asked.

Last year, the councilman voted in favor of an ordinance to remove $ 73 million from the Atlanta Police Department budget. The measure did not prosper in the body.