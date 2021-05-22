Children riled up Hispanic cadet from Jackson military base who hijacked school bus with M-4 rifle



File photo of cadets in training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

The Hispanic cadet from the Jackson military base in South Carolina, accused of hijack a school bus with about 18 kids and the driver, on May 6, he would face more criminal charges for allegedly trying to escape while in custody, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Jovan Collazo, 23, assaulted a guard at the Richland County Jail to try to evade authorities, said County Sheriff Leon Lott to The State newspaper.

According to Lott’s account, Collazo broke his ankle in the attempt and was taken to a hospital, where he also tried to flee.

“We have additional charges that we will eventually be filing against him“, The bailiff anticipated the newspaper.

Fielding Pringle, the defendant’s attorney, denied the authorities’ allegations. The legal representative claimed that his client was not trying to escape, as He was handcuffed, on suicide watch, and without clothes.

“People who think clearly and normally do not run around prison dormitories completely naked with their hands cuffed behind their backs, running, bumping into closed steel doors and jumping from the second level to the floor below.” Pringle raised.

Cadet escaped from military base with M-4 rifle

Collazo has been incarcerated since his arrest under two dozen counts including 19 kidnapping for the incident in early May in which he used an Army M-4 rifle without ammunition to coerce the victims.

The military man would have escaped from the Fort Jackson base in Columbia to go to a bus stop where children were waiting to be transported to Forest Lake Elementary School. Upon entering the bus, the young man told the driver that he would not hurt anyone and that he wanted to drive to the next town.

Video shows Collazo on the bus

In a video that the sheriff showed in a previous press conference, Collazo is observed getting on the bus, around 7 am, and yelling at the driver to close the door and start the vehicle.

Children riled up alleged kidnapper inside school bus

However, frustration seized the cadet as the children began to repeatedly ask him who he was, if he would hurt them, and why he was assuming that attitude. Some of the students used their cell phones to inform their parents of what was happening.

About six minutes later and due to pressure from the victims, the kidnapper asked everyone to leave the bus.

The Hispanic had three weeks of training at the military base, according to General Milford H. Beagle. The soldiers were on a break after breakfast when Collazo fled the base, the Telemundo report said.