Children represent about 20% of positive cases of coronavirus in the United States

A recent report highlights that children accounted for 17.2% of all coronavirus positives that were detected in the United States during the past week, a figure that is far from the 2.6% that they supposed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the spring of 2020.

For him Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chairman of the infectious diseases committee of the American Pediatric Association (AAP), there is an explanation for the increase in this figure, and it is due to the advance of vaccination against COVID-19 in adults.

“One of the main reasons why children represent a higher proportion of infections is the vaccination campaign in adults, particularly in older adults, among whom infections have decreased drastically,” he explained. Dr. O’Leary.

The cases of minors infected with COVID-19 in the country

In the last week of May, minors accounted for 24.3% of all new coronavirus cases, a dynamic that has continued since the end of April.

The vaccine has only been approved for those 12 years and older

According to the AAP, these data confirm the efficacy of vaccines in preventing infections among the population. For the moment, In the United States, only those 12 years of age and older can receive the vaccine, approved for minors since May 10.

Each state uses different criteria to classify pediatric patients, some like Florida include ages 0-14, while others like South Carolina raise the cap to age 20.

According to the AAP, between 6% and 20% of the screening tests carried out in the last week corresponded to minors and of all COVID-19 patients in pediatrics, they only needed hospitalization between 0.1% – 1.9% (according to the criteria of each state), published the . agency.

Almost 4 million children have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, with a death rate of 0.03%, the Pediatric Association said.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, reaching 598,611, while the number of infections is 33,422,932, according to the report carried out by Johns Hopkins University.

Behind America is India with 479,515 deaths from COVID-19, while infections now add up to 17,122,877.

The first cases of coronavirus emerged in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, considered the epicenter of the pandemic.

By the first quarter of 2020, the cases spread throughout the world, and it was on March 11 of that year, that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic, which is why the red flags were lit in the countries.

In addition to China, Europe was one of the hot spots for coronavirus cases.

You can also read more news:

–The pandemic changed the ranking of the best cities to live in. Find out which is number 1!

– “The rule more than the exception”, so are the neurological and psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19

-VIDEO: Dog “runs over” a man who tried to cross the street

-VIDEO: Taxi burns in Oaxaca, passengers manage to escape

With information from the . agency