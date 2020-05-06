At least fifteen children have recently been hospitalized in New York with a mysterious syndrome that doctors have not fully diagnosed yet, but it is suspected to be Kawasaki syndrome or toxic shock, a disease that inflames blood vessels, including the coronary arteries.

According to The New York Times, this phenomenon has also occurred in several European countries, as announced by health officials in the United States. These children, between 2 and 15 years old, were sick with coronavirus, so doctors are associating this inflammatory syndrome with COVID-19.

It barks. Maria Van Kerkhove, a scientist at the World Health Organization, unveiled these complications, associated with the new coronavirus, last week at a press conference:

“There are some descriptions of inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to Kawasai syndrome, but appears to be very rare.”

As far as we know, COVID-19 tends to be much more dangerous for older people and people with underlying health conditions. Children are less likely to become seriously ill. But some do. In New York City, six children died from COVID-19, according to data from the health department.

Reports of sick children with the strange syndrome have been circulating for several days, but Monday’s newsletter was the first time that New York City health authorities have warned doctors to be vigilant of patients who may have it.

The bulletin said that most of the 15 children had a fever and many had a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea.. Since their hospitalization, five of them have needed a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, and most of the 15 had blood pressure problems.

For his part, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, said in a statement:

“Although the relationship of this syndrome with COVID-19 is not yet defined, and not all of these cases have tested positive for COVID-19 by DNA or serology testing, the clinical nature of this virus is such that we are asking all providers to contact us immediately if they see patients who meet the criteria we’ve described. “

Conjunctivitis or inflammation of the eye and swollen lymph nodes are also symptoms of Kawasaki disease. The health department identified the 15 patients by contacting the hospital’s pediatric intensive care units across the city in recent days and patients were hospitalized on or after April 17.

According to the New York medical authorities, these types of cases are still considered isolated, so plans to consider reopening schools may take their course, until a definitive association of this syndrome with the new coronavirus is demonstrated, since up to now they are rare cases and not definitive symptoms.

