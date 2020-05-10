Children of Morta arrived at the hybrid console of the Big N at the end of last year 2019, and since then many players have decided to accompany the Bergson family in their life under the mountain of Morta. Thus, now this family grows again, thanks to the new free update now available on all the platforms the game has been released on, which makes the story of this family of warriors much richer and which makes us stick to the screens for a few more hours.

Children of Morta’s second free update adds hours of new content

The Children of Morta story is now growing thanks to its second free update, which will help players further strengthen their relationship with the Bergson family and the entire world of Rea. So, this update adds New Game + content, but also new family-related content that will appear in dungeons throughout the first game:

New Game + where players keep all the characters, all the progress of the skill tree, resources, the improvements of Ben’s workshop and of Rea’s book; but they also get more challenging content. 20 new cinematics. 8 new home events that expand the history of the Bergson family. 26 new home activities to keep the Bergson family busy. 14 new events and quests for the dungeons. 3 new side missions Balancing and correction of various errors.

In this way, it is more than clear to us that Dead Mage, the study behind the creation of Children of Morta, has put all the meat on the grill so that the Bergson family sees its history expanded. And you, have you already joined the history of these inhabitants of the mountain of Morta?

Source 1, source 2: press release

