Children of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita wear the same looks for the singer’s live

Gabriel and Samuel, sons of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita, wore the same clothes to accompany the sertanejo live this Sunday (03) at Villa Mix. At home accompanied by her mother, Andressa Suita, who also made a great look, showed the boys making the biggest mess and said: ‘Are they artisans? It’s the whole day taking them off this piece of furniture ‘. Watch the videos!

updated on 4/5/2020 at 00h07

Even watching Gusttavo Lima’s live at home at Villa Mix, Andressa Suita did not fail to perfect the look and clothes worn by her two and one year old sons Gabriel and Samuel, respectively. In videos published by the model on the social network, the boys appear wearing the same clothes and making the biggest mess at home while the father performs next to the singer Leonardo. “Are they artisans? It’s the whole day taking them off this piece of furniture,” said the blonde, who at another time showed the youngest, who already said she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps in music, also singing the hit “Milu”, success in the sertanejo’s voice, just as the firstborn did.

Beauty of Guttavo Lima’s children steals the show

In a recent record by Andressa Suita, the boys’ beauty caught the attention of the model’s followers, who praised them. “They are too perfect,” said one fan. “So beautiful,” pointed out another. “I am not mature. It is very beautiful in one photo”, a third Internet user melted. “Children have a wonderful way of showing us what really matters in life!”, Celebrated Andressa, showing herself delighted with motherhood.

Youngest son wants to pursue an artistic career

Even with so little time left, the youngest Samuel already has an idol to call his own: the famous dad, Gusttavo Lima, whom, he said, wants to follow in his artistic career. In a video, Andressa Suita recorded her youngest son saying she wants to be a singer. “Are you going to be a doctor?” Asked the Goiana. “I’m not going!”, Said Samuel. “Are you going to be an airplane pilot?”, Asked the mother again, receiving a new negative answer. “Are you going to be a singer, just like Dad?” Asked the blonde. “Like father!” Emphasized Gabriel’s brother. “Ah, beautiful!”, Amused the model.

Gusttavo Lima opens intimacy with Andressa Suita

Before the quarantine, when the artists could still do shows, Gusttavo Lima got excited and told some intimacies with Andressa Suita when she was on stage. “The man who doesn’t suck the ‘parakeet’, for me, is a coward. Of course there are some who don’t like it, that’s fine and all right! But the guy who wants to do the deal, but doesn’t do it right … I I don’t think it’s cool “, handed the singer over. And he added: “If it depends on me, it’s only two hours in the preliminary. Is it or isn’t it, baby? Ask her to let you know if it’s not. (Laughs) I’m kidding, guys! I think I drank too much and I’m talking nonsense. It is a real bullshit, but I speak because the cachaceiro became a family man !!! “.

Children of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita wear the same looks for the singer’s live