Children of Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez would arrive first | Instagram

Although the singer Carlos Rivera ruled out that for the moment there are wedding plans between him and Cynthia Rodriguez gave more hints about his plans to become a father.

Apparently, although the expected wedding between Carlos Rivera placeholder image and the host Cynthia Rodríguez is not a high priority issue for both of them at the moment, everything seems to indicate that they could become parents first.

It was in an interview with a youtuber where the “former academic“Supposedly he would reveal that he would not care if he became a father before marrying since although he did not reveal a date or time, he hopes to have children at some point.

It should be remembered that Carlos Augusto Rivera, ended up confirming to the press several weeks ago that he currently shares the same roof with the “presenter of Venga la Alegría“, so the couple could surprise at any time.

Through the extensive talk he had with the youtuber Edén Dorantes upon arrival at the airport, he also shared more details about his current relationship as well as the children he dreams of having, in addition to his recent projects.

Likewise, the talented “theater actor” reiterated that both he and the beautiful television collaborator share the desire to be parents, although he did not make it clear if it is something they are looking to fulfill in the near future.

Regarding the marriage plans, Carlos Rivera Guerra said that it is not that they have been put aside, however, at the moment everything is going well in their relationship and there is nothing that can help them take that step.

After four years, they enjoy happiness in this way, he commented:

It’s not that we don’t plan, it’s not that we don’t think about it, but we’re still not setting a date for what it has to be, he said.

The interpreter who will consolidate his career with songs such as “Other lives”, “I was waiting for you”, “Let us stay with us”, “Only you”, “How to pay you?”, “Destiny”, “Memories of love” Among many others, he would have commented that he was not prepared to “take that step.”

And beyond that, Rivera Guerra delved into how the relationship is between him and the Coahuilense with whom he has remained for almost more than 15 years.

Still, right now, nothing. We are happy as we are and the truth is that we still do not think much about that, we are very calm as we are, explained Rivera, captured by Eden Dorantes’s camera.

What is almost a fact, as stressed by the fact that he was “winner of the Academy in 2004” is that he does not rule out the wedding and assures that they would like to reach the altar.

Given this fact, the host Pati Chapoy, who has been a close witness of their relationship, sent a message to the couple which was shared by one of the evening journalists in a past interview with the native of Huamantla.

The legendary communicator of Ventaneando, would express her illusion of becoming a godmother at her wedding when it takes place.

With an expression of surprise at the message, the Tlaxcalteño reacted surprisingly but expressed gratitude to the owner of the Tv Azteca program, to whom he also expressed special affection from him and his partner, the actress and presenter of the morning.

Pati, you know that I love you, that you are part of my life. We’ll see, let us organize the wedding first. Rivera replied with a laugh.

In the same way, he continued explaining that the Tv Azteca collaborator is a very important person in their lives.

But you know that we both love you very much and what you mean for our life, for me especially, never ever, I am going to get tired of thanking you for everything you did for me.

The Mexican actor pointed out that even in the most important moments of his career the Ventaneando family have been present and accompanying him at every step, he reiterated, for which he ended up sending a special greeting to each of the members of the program.