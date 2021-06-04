Children of Aracely give Luis Miguel a gift on Father’s Day | Instagram

The singer Luis Miguel presided over an unforgettable celebration on Father’s Day where Aracely Arambula Together with his children they had a beautiful gesture towards him during this celebration. What could have made him so happy?

Although the current relationship between Luis Miguel and her children have not been the same for a long time, at some point there were very happy days, one of them is the celebration of “Father’s day“.

The protagonist of “La Doña” has always wanted that despite the constant fights and battles her children are always in constant communication with him “Sun of Mexico“So in past celebrations, these were the details that” LuisMi “received from his children.

You are the best dad in the world, when you visit me, I love you so much, I love how you sing. With love dad, Dani and Miguel, it is read in one of the letters that the actress shared in 2016.

The messages that the children of Aracely Arámbula dedicated to Luis Miguel on “Father’s Day” in 2016. Photo: Instagram

It may interest you. Do you sing like Luis Miguel? Son of Aracely Arámbula on video

“La Chule” ´ boasted the detailed reason through his social networks and it was on his Instagram account that he showed the messages from his little ones: Daniel and Miguel Gallego Basteri, towards the “Puerto Rican”.

Likewise, Aracely published another image in which a letter and drawings reflected in a cup of coffee can be seen that apparently were also dedicated to Luis Miguel.

In the midst of the controversy of the series that portrays the life of Luis Miguel, an official version has not been given by Aracely Arámbula whether or not it will appear in the last series that portrays the life and career and above all, the most controversial loves of the singer and music producer.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

What is a definitive fact as it is known until today is that the children of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri would not have any kind of participation in fiction.

Unfortunately, they are not the only children of the so-called “Sol de México” who have remained far from him since the same thing would happen recently with Michelle Salas, who even addressed her name in the series and in the end the scenes would not leave her very well seen. capture his torrid romance with Alejandro Asensi.

Returning to the topic of the host of “Master Chef Latino”, Aracely Arámbula, who would have been advised by a lawyer to prevent her name or image from being deliberately used in this story

As has happened with other figures who have passed through the life of the “star king”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is shown in a context totally out of reality, so the Mexican would take action on the matter.

It may interest you Attack Stephanie Salas against Luis Miguel, support Michelle

At first it was known that the producers involved in the fictional plot by the Mexican singer, born in Puerto Rico, should adhere to a series of conditions interposed by the “television actress” to authorize the use of his name or image in the series that captures the life of Gallego Basteri.

It was a well-known journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who revealed the details a few weeks ago of the possible participation of the novelist and singer.

The mother of Miguel and Daniel, the two sons fruit of her relationship with Luis Miguel, “must authorize all the scripts and scenes that have to do with her.”

The show communicator commented that he applauded his friend, Aracely, for taking legal advice before taking any step.

Aracely Arámbula did very well, because first through the lawyer Pous sent her to say that they could not use the name or the image, or even suggest that it was her.

You may be interested Belinda and Nodal premiere their first duet “If we are left”