The appeal was filed by Sachi and Hiro Fujimori, two of the sons of the former Peruvian president, who remains in a Lima police jail.

The children of the former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) presented a “habeas corpus” before him Judicial Power of Peru so that his father, who is serving a sentence to 25 years in prison for crimes of It hurts humanity, be released at the risk of getting sick from COVID-19.

The appeal was filed by Sachi and Hiro Fujimori, two of the ex-governor’s children, as reported by his sister, the former presidential candidate, on the Twitter social network on Friday Keiko Fujimori.

In a letter reproduced by Keiko, Sachi noted that they filed the “habeas corpus” “in front of the high risk that runs “the life of his parent” in case of contracting the coronavirus “.

Many will say that the place where he is located does not exist overcrowding as in other penalties, and it is correct, but the latent risk because there is staff constantly in and out, “Sachi said, referring to Fujimori being the only prisoner in a Lima police jail.

Contagion risk

The National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) pointed out last April that the risk of contagion in the prison where the former president is located is not as high as in other prisons in the country, which are overcrowded, since he is the only prisoner.

However, Sachi Fujimori added that “his father must be considered” to be a “frail older adult”, who will turn 82 next July and suffers from “serious chronic diseases“Among which he mentioned arterial hypertension and a cyst in the pancreas.

He emphasized that before “what unpredictable virus“The country’s prisons” cannot guarantee the health of any inmate, much less “that of his father.

The daughter of the former president asked the authorities “to separate the debate that exists on his sentence, grudges and all political discrepancy“And” put above all, the legitimate right to life“

We are all human, with different thoughts, with strengths and weaknesses, with successes and mistakes … but we do not allow the worst to happen, hopefully with this crisis we are all better people, more human, “he concluded.

Crimes against humanity

Alberto Fujimori has served a sentence of 25 years in prison since 2009 after being considered the mediate perpetrator (with mastery of the fact) of two massacres committed by the undercover military group Colina and the kidnappings of a journalist and businessman after the “self-coup” of Status given on April 5, 1992.

The former president was pardoned on December 24, 2017 by the then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, but that measure was reversed by the Peruvian Justice in October 2018 and, after spending several months in a clinic, he returned to prison in January 2019.

Her daughter Keiko also left the Lima women’s prison on Monday, where she was serving a 15-month remand order while she is investigated for alleged corruption, after a court changed her condition to appear.

Keiko’s speech

Days before, the also leader of the party Popular Force He had asked the authorities to “evaluate alternatives” so that his father could be released from prison at the risk of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Keiko announced on Wednesday that the two tests to detect the disease, which she underwent after leaving prison, were negative, so she could be reunited with her husband and two daughters.

On the other hand, this Friday it was reported that the former minister Jaime Yoshiyama, a former campaign manager for Keiko, was taken to a private clinic for presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

A judge on Thursday ordered the 75-year-old Yoshiyama-held remand prison to be placed under house arrest, who is also being investigated for allegedly seeking false contributors to deposit irregular money into the accounts of the Fuerza Popular party.

With information from Notimex