Children must have a Social Security number to be eligible for monthly payments under Biden’s “Child Tax Credit”



Social Security cards are issued by the Social Security Administration.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

To be eligible for payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” extension, which this year grants a maximum of $ 3,600 per child, the dependent or dependents in the family must have a valid Social Security number (SSN).

Eligibility requirements for payments that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides to ship in advance from July 15 state that children in the household must have an SSN to receive the money through CTC.

Parents must have ITIN if they do not have SSN

Parents are not required to have a Social Security number, but they must have a personal taxpayer identification (ITIN) to claim the money per eligible child.

The above are two of the essential requirements for families who aspire to receive the checks advanced under the credit extension approved as part of the “American Bailout Plan.”

The CTC applies to children 17 and under with valid SSNs.

Up to $ 3,600 per minor under extended credit

The “Child Tax Credit” expanded in the third stimulus bill was increased to $ 3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 and to $ 3,600 for each child under the age of 6.

People who choose to receive payment in monthly installments between July and December of this year, could receive between $ 250 and $ 300 for each eligible minor.

Beneficiaries can cancel enrollment to advance monthly checks

Beneficiaries have the option to cancel the registration to request a one-time payment during the next tax season through another of the tools recently enabled by the agency, the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

IRS uses tax return and information in portal “Non-filers” to establish amount

In order to establish the amount per eligible household, the IRS will be based on the level of gross adjusted income (AGI) of the custodial parent (s) contained in the 2019 or 2020 tax return and the provisions in the third stimulus law on thresholds. applicable.

Additionally, the IRS will verify the information provided through the ‘Non-filers’ tool on IRS.gov during 2020 to request stimulus checks and those who signed up for the CTC using the new Non-Filer Sign-up tool on IRS.gov.

If your AGI as a single filer is $ 75,000 or less; $ 112,500 or less for heads of household and $ 150,000 or less for married couples as well as qualified widows and widowers, it is assumed that you receive the full payment under the credit.

From those thresholds, the IRS will gradually reduce the amount to zero.

“For most people, the modified AGI is the amount shown on line 11 of your 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR. Above these income thresholds, the additional amount above the original credit of $ 2,000 , whether it is $ 1,000 or $ 1,600 per child, it is reduced by $ 50 for each additional $ 1,000 in modified AGI, ”explained the agency regarding the application of the adjustment.

It may interest you: