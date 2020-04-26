After the strict measures of confinement that were lived in Spain by the COVID-19, children under 14 can take to the streets from today

Madrid.- children, girls and teenagers in Spain under 14 can go out to take a walk Starting today, as the first action to mitigate the strict measures of lockdown that the nation experiences before the contagions of COVID-19.

On their departure, they must be accompanied by their parents or an adult, they may not go more than a kilometer from their homes or be away from home for more than an hour, reported the Official State Gazette.

Although they will be able to use their toys, their parents were asked to ensure that minors do not touch some urban areas, such as railings or benches, and that when they return home they change their clothes and pay special attention to the disinfection of their toys.

They assured that the use of face masks and gloves is not mandatory, as it can be uncomfortable and counterproductive to be used, in some cases, since the discomfort of wearing something on the face could lead them to constantly touch each other.

The publication on Saturday afternoon of the unconfinement measures for minors clarified the debate that kept them in doubt, as some authorities claimed that the children and girls they could only go out with their parents to make purchases, go to the bank or any of these indispensable actions.

For their part, adults will be able to return to the streets to exercise as of May 2, if infections continue to decline, which has divided the population, which in part considers it too early to make these changes.

The authorities remain vigilant, the Ministry of Health today asked the autonomous communities to remain with the Intensive Care Units prepared in case there are new cases after the relaxation of measures, indicate the Health Recommendations for the Transition Strategy.

In addition, an improvement in treatment strategies is planned, such as the reinforcement of primary care units and new measures for normality, which will seek distance and the use of mouthguards in the community, while for the government it will involve new investments and strategies. monitoring.

Spain recorded this Sunday the lowest number of deaths by COVID-19 in 24 hours and also the lowest number of infections since March 18, at the beginning of the escalation of cases.

Fernando Simón, director of Sanitary Emergencies, called for caution, as these figures could correspond to the “weekend effect”, for which there are fewer deaths and fewer new cases.

So far the country has a total of 207 thousand 634 accumulated infections, 23 thousand 190 deaths and more than 98 thousand recovered from the disease, after being one of the nations with the most dire consequences on the continent.