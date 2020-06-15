Schools in China have a robot known as Walklake, which through facial recognition indicates whether or not the child has health problems, in just three seconds

China.- The children in China They returned to classes a few weeks ago after reducing the cases of people infected with Covid-19 in the Asian country.

However, the strict protocol that the children to enter their schools.

In a video that went viral on social networks, you can see how the minor arrives with mouth masks at the door of the school and after saying hello, one of his teachers sanitizes his shoes, later the boy throws his face mask with which he arrived in a trash can.

The child enters the school and he is received by another teacher who helps him apply antibacterial gel with a vending machine.

Another machine launches sanitizer on the uniform that the child is wearing, a teacher with a mask and gloves helps the child to turn so that the backpack is also sanitized.

The little one goes through the last filter that consists of a robot known as Walklake, which through facial recognition indicates whether or not the child has health problems, in just three seconds.

Finally, the minor was received by another teacher who took him to his classroom.

Other videos show students taking their classes with distance between them, wearing face masks and masks.

It is not the first time that the citizens of the Asian country surprise us with their discipline, and more so on days when it is essential to preserve health.