As some countries begin to open schools after weeks of confinement, scientific uncertainties still weigh on the effects of covid-19 on children and especially on its ability to transmit the disease.

The risks

“There are three key issues: the level of infection in children, the severity of those who become ill and transmission. But only for the second we have solid data,” summarizes Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of British Pediatrics.

And the conclusion is that the serious forms of the covid-19 and the deaths are exceptional among the smallest.

According to the British pediatric site Don’t Forget The Bubbles (DTFB), children account for around 1% of critical cases in the world, with “only a handful of deaths.”

Level of infection

The WHO judges that “children and adolescents are as susceptible to infection as any other age group.”

However, the pediatric cases diagnosed in the world represent only between 1 and 5% of the total, according to the agency Santé Publique France, which nevertheless justifies this figure in the fact that children present few or no symptoms and therefore are more difficult to diagnose.

Instead, other experts point out that they are less likely to get covid-19, especially those younger than 10 years old.

Based on tests carried out massively in countries such as South Korea and Iceland, two pediatric specialists, Alasdair Munro and Damian Roland, estimated at the DTFB site “it is increasingly more likely that there are fewer infected children” than adults.

Vectors of the epidemic?

While children were initially believed to be important vectors of SARS-CoV-2 by analogy with other viral illnesses such as influenza, several studies suggest otherwise.

For example, there is the case of a 9-year-old boy in France who was in contact with 172 individuals, without contaminating any. Instead, he transmitted other viruses that he had contracted, such as the flu.

In parallel, a German study led by virologist Christian Drosten, counselor to Angela Merkel, concluded that infected children have a viral load comparable to that of adults and “could be just as contagious.”

But other scientists like Alasdair Munro and Swiss epidemiologist Leonhard Held questioned his methodology and the study’s conclusion.

Children may also be less contagious due to the fact “that they have no symptoms and do not cough,” according to French expert Arnaud Fontanet, who, like other scientists around the world, conducts a study in schools to verify these hypotheses.

A new inflammatory disease?

Several countries such as Spain, France, the United Kingdom and the United States recently reported a few dozen cases of children suffering from an inflammatory disease whose symptoms resemble Kawasaki disease, a rare disease. Some tested positive for the covid-19.

Symptoms are high fever, abdominal pain, digestive problems, and skin rashes, followed in some cases by a heart problem.

British doctors who analyzed the first eight cases observed in London wrote in the medical journal The Lancet that it could be “a new phenomenon that affects children who did not show symptoms and for whom the SARS-CoV-2 infection manifests itself as a syndrome hyperinflammatory. “

The majority of affected children respond positively to treatments.

The reopening of schools

Scientists are divided over whether to reopen schools.

In Italy, the Higher Institute of Health believes that this would reactivate the epidemic “immediately”. In Spain the schools will be closed until September, except for particular cases.

Instead, Germany, Denmark and France will reopen them, with the appropriate social distancing measures. These countries consider in particular that the social benefits of a return to school outweigh the health risks.

Returning to school in Europe “will reveal the impact of its closure and reopening” on the epidemic, according to Keith Neal, emeritus professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the English University of Nottingham.

